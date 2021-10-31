first case. The archipelago decides for a possible lockdown

And finally the time has also come for the small archipelago of the South Pacific, hitherto unscathed in the face of the advance of the coronavirus: Tonga – 103 thousand inhabitants spread over 53 of the 173 islets that make up its surface – has registered its first case of coronavirus infection since the beginning of the pandemic.

The positive traveler arrived on a flight

Remaining one of the few nations in the world to have avoided Covid-19 infections, Tonga had to give up when a traveler from the New Zeland tested positive. Like other nearby islands, it had so far managed to keep Covid outside its borders, thanks also to its isolation. The fear is that Covid may now put a strain on the insufficient health facilities present. This is what happened to the neighbors Fiji, which until last April had remained almost immune from the virus, until the Delta variant caused over 50 thousand infections and at least 673 deaths.

Coronavirus: l’archipel des Tonga enregistre son premier cas depuis le début de la pandémie https://t.co/BAoZEee86o – CNEWS (@CNEWS) October 30, 2021

Lockdown decision on Monday

As reported by the Guardian, the premier of Tonga, Pohiva Tùìonetoa (the king is Tupou VI, ascended the throne in 2012), in a radio message reported that the positive traveler he was among 215 passengers on a flight that landed Wednesday from Christchurch. The passenger was placed in solitary confinement. The premier postponed the announcement of a possible lockdown to Monday. New Zealand health authorities reported that the passenger was fully vaccinated with Pfizer serum and tested negative in a test carried out prior to departure for Tonga.