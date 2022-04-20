first cases in Italy, it could be viral

The alarm for theacute hepatitis in children. The first cases in Italy are at least 4, but the information network between departments throughout the boot could, in the coming days, postpone a worse picture.

The children, all under the age of 10, are at risk of serious consequences and two cases have the need for a transplant. The characteristics of this particular form of acute hepatitis in children coincide with i cases discovered in Great Britainwhere the number of children has now risen to 74.

The cases, even in Italy, would be attributable to a viral origin, for example from Covid-19. This could contribute to the presence of acute hepatitis and investigations are underway to understand how correct this hypothesis is. In any case, it is clear that the vaccine has nothing to do with it, in fact none of the hospitalized children had yet received the Covid-19 vaccine.

Acute hepatitis affecting children arrives in Italy

From the earliest news on the particular cases of acute hepatitis in children in the United Kingdom, there was no lack of fear that this news could also arrive in Italy. In the end it happened and at least 4 children were hospitalized with the specific features of this form of hepatitis. The alarm went off internationally and thanks to this it was possible to discover the cases in time, in this way even the two most serious Italian cases – those in need of a transplant – have the best chance of being cured.

The form of hepatitis found in the UK is quite aggressive and early investigations suspect it is viral nature. The first cases of acute hepatitis in children were recorded starting in early January. L’UK Health Security Agency (United Kingdom Health Security Agency) spoke of a real outbreak which to date has 74 positives.

“Last week there was a first alert regarding a dozen cases – explains Giuseppe Indolfihepatologist of the Meyer of Florence, WHO consultant for viral hepatitis and head of the liver area of ​​the European Society of Gastroenterology – The clinicians’ attention was drawn to the fact that in one case a transplant was required“. But now there is no longer any doubt about its nature almost. In fact, cases have increased and have occurred in other countries such as Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands and the United States. In all cases they were necessary six transplants.

Is a viral form of hepatitis infecting children? What do we know

By “particular characteristics” of this form of hepatitis we mean its registration in group “not A-not E”, that is, not included in the most common forms (precisely A, B, C, D and E). The problem, however, is that we are not yet able to say what the origin is. We therefore go by exclusion and among the causes is not excluded COVID-19. Infections could also be related to adenovirusbut there are more assumptions.

Liver disease may be linked to a virus, but experts are now looking for contagiousness – the current and past incidence – to try to figure out the real number of cases. The coronavirus does not seem plausible, because it is trivially too widespread not to present further cases of hepatitis with these characteristics. But it is still too early to give an adequate answer.