First certification guide for centers in sclerosis

Novartisfrom its Innovative Solutions Unit, present the Escalem Standard, and the Spanish Society for Healthcare Quality (SECA) and the first guide to certification of health centers in the care of patients with multiple sclerosis in Spain. from its Innovative Solutions Unit, present the Escalem Standard, and theand theof health centers in the care of patients within Spain. As a result of consensus and collaboration with professionals and other scientific societies, This new guide offers a set of recommendations and standards so that Multiple Sclerosis Units hospitals can improve their procedures and results for the benefit of the patient, clinical practice and the efficiency of the health system. Inmaculada Mediavilla, president of the SECA, declares: “the Spanish Society for Healthcare Quality makes available to the scientific community a new quality standard and appreciates the support of Novartis. This standard is an excellent tool for the health system, both to improve the quality of hospital care and in the follow-up of patients with multiple sclerosis”. The Norm Scalem It has two different objectives: on the one hand, move towards a model of clinical practice based on evidence and clinical experience and, on the other hand, moving towards a care model with a patient-centered approach to speed up diagnosis, offer the appropriate treatment as soon as possible and guarantee proper follow-up of patients with multiple sclerosis.



Improving the lives of patients with multiple sclerosis

“Our purpose is improve the lives of people living with multiple sclerosis and their families. For this, it is essential to optimize the quality of care and move towards a comprehensive and personalized management of the disease. At Novartis we are proud to co-create solutions, such as this standard, to improve healthcare processes, contribute to equity in patient treatment and help the sustainability of the health system”, assures Orlando Vergaradirector of the Novartis Neurosciences Unit. The project is supported by the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN), the Spanish Society of Hospital Pharmacy (SEFH), the Spanish Society of Health Directors (Sedisa), the Spanish Society of Neurological Nursing (Sedene), the Spanish Society of Health Informatics (SEIS), the Spanish Society of Neuroradiology (SENR) and the Spain Multiple Sclerosis patient association (EME). Miguel Angel Llanezacoordinator of the Study Group of Demyelinating Diseases of the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN) stresses the importance of the consensus achieved in the creation of this standard, “the project delves into a set of recommendations that should be complied with by the units that care for patients with multiple sclerosis and how to improve their procedures and results. The consensus between all the parties involved and the strict methodological basis that has been followed. We believe that this standard constitutes an excellent tool to improve quality in management and in the provision of services.”



Get certified to recognize the quality of care in multiple sclerosis