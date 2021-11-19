first changes to the Battle Pass available, but the fans are not satisfied – Nerd4.life

A few days after the launch of the multiplayer beta of Halo Infinite, 343 Industries has already made some first changes to the Battle Pass to improve its progression. However, apparently many players are still not satisfied.

Earlier today, 343i’s John Junyszek had promised the arrival of some changes to the Battle Pass in the coming days. Well, in advance of initial forecasts, the changes are already active now, as confirmed by the studio’s official twitter profile.

In addition to the resolution of some bugs related to the weekly challenges, the changes made by 343i include a new challenge “Play 1 Game” which guarantees 50XP, as well as the inclusion of new challenges that should facilitate progression for players of all levels.

Not only that, the duration of XP Boosts 30 minutes to an hour. Furthermore, as previously confirmed, given that the changes have reset all the progress of the players in the ongoing challenges, to be forgiven the developers will give the Sigil Mark VII viewer, or the Ultimate Reward of the current week, to all those who log in Halo Infinite between November 23rd and November 30th.

Despite this, apparently many players are not satisfied of the first changes made by 343 Industries and are convinced that not despite all the progression of the Battle Pass of Season 1 of Halo Infinite is still too slow, while others cannot bear the fact that obtaining XP is exclusively linked to the completion of challenges.

“I know the battle pass will never expire and I agree with that choice. But since I work full time, 40 hours a week or more, I don’t have the time to grind after work. So when XP is like this. few is not at all gratifying. It is difficult to find the desire to play ”

“Sorry but with only 50XP per match he will have to fire me to reach level 100 in a reasonable time … and no, I don’t want to be forced to use specific weapons or play certain modes for these boring challenges. 100XP for one defeat, 300XP for one victory. That would be right. ”

“Until you start rewarding with XP for capturing objectives, kills and wins in matches it honestly doesn’t matter what you do … I win with 24 kills and 4 deaths but I am rewarded with 0 XP because I didn’t kill people as you say you.”

These are just a few examples of the many Twitter comments from Halo Infinite players in response to the tweet we reported above.

Of course, we’re still in the early stages of Halo Infinite’s long multiplayer journey, and 343 Industries still has plenty of time to make further changes where necessary.