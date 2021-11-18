first changes to the Battle Pass this week and free reward – Nerd4.life

Halo Infinite has the multiplayer free-to-play available from 15 November to celebrate Xbox’s 20 years, as we have seen, but it is still officially a beta phase, so it is reasonable to expect updates and tests also in this public release period, such as proves the fact that some Battle Pass changes will arrive this week already.

While Halo Infinite multiplayer has generally been very well received by the community, some critical elements have emerged that have been brought to the attention of 343 Industries, particularly with regards to the very slow progression of the Battle Pass, tending a little too much to grinding.

The developers had responded in recent days on the merits, reporting that they want to review a bit the organization of the progression in order to avoid these problems and some first solutions should already arrive this week: John Junyszek intervened on Twitter to report some changes coming .

As reported by the spokesperson of 343 Industries, “To respond to feedback on the progression of the Battle Pass we will make some adjustments to our model that will take place already starting from the second part of this week“, he has declared.

In addition to the bug fixes and the removal of some weekly challenges, which will come through an update in these hours, they will also enter new challenges easier to achieve, such as the “Play 1 Game” which should speed up progression, but not only. Additional different challenges will be added, likely to be able to give more points and allow for faster progression.

One problem, however, is the implementation of these changes: apparently they will come reset the ongoing weekly challenges, including the progress made so far on this front. In return, 343 Industries will give away the Ultimate Reward scheduled for this week, or the Sigil Mark VII viewer, to anyone who connects with the game from 23 to 30 November 2021.