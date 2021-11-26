First charter from Libya, 93 rescued. And now a way is opening up from Niger

With the arrival in Fiumicino of the first UN charter from Libya with 93 asylum seekers, the humanitarian corridor started yesterday in implementation of the protocol signed in April by the government with UNHCR, the Community of Sant’Egidio, the Federation of Evangelical Churches and the Waldensian Table. In 12 months, 500 vulnerable people will arrive via safe and legal channels, including children, victims of trafficking, torture and the sick. Some were released from detention, others were in the hands of traffickers.

After arrival they will be welcomed by the Community of Sant’Egidio, Fcei and Tavola Valdese in the local communities they will be able to apply for refugee status. “It is a strong message also for the EU – underlines Marco Impagliazzo, president of Sant’Egidio – so far in no particular order and often insensitive to a phenomenon such as immigration that needs to be addressed urgently and humanity”.



Since 2016, the humanitarian corridors have allowed the arrival in Europe of 4,023 people (3,313 in Italy). The next flight should take place in January based on the situation in Libya where, less than a month before the elections, the tension is high. A military court in Misrata sentenced yesterday to death in absentia General Khalifa Haftar, presidential candidate like Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, excluded with 24 other candidates for war crimes.

Meanwhile, in the waters between Tunisia and Malta, a rescue action is underway by the Tunisian Navy which has informed Alarm Phone that it has sent 4 ships to the 430 people in danger by responding to the request for help. On Twitter, the NGO recalls that the castaways must be taken to the EU.

After four years tonight Abhram (invented name) will finally be able to see his wife and little daughter in Rome thanks to the humanitarian corridors of the CEI. Their story is a small miracle of this safe and legal channel of entry. Because the 25-year-old Eritrean refugee in Ethiopia left them in a refugee camp in Tigrai in 2017, when he decided to reach Sudan and from there Libya to reach the EU. The plan was to reunite, but the traffickers imprisoned and tortured him for months and after his release he managed to be evacuated from the UNHCR in Niger where he “beached”. In the meantime, his wife and daughter managed to reach Italy from Ethiopia with the first humanitarian corridor financed with the eight per thousand of the CEI.

All seemed lost, with a desert and a sea (tombs of over 60,000 migrants) separating them. But Abhram mentioned his family in Italy to the UN mediators in Niger, who spoke about it last summer to the operators of the Italian Caritas and Gandhi Charity who have reconstructed the story and found his wife and daughter.

Today, when the charter flight that brings 50 refugees from Niger, including 16 children, lands, it will find them again. The program of the humanitarian corridors of the Italian Caritas, the result of the collaboration between the UNHCR, the government and the CEI, has allowed the safe arrival of hundreds of refugees, many of whom, after persecution and violence that led them to flee their countries of origin (Sudan, Central Africa, Somalia, South Sudan, Eritrea, Cameroon, Yemen), were detained in extreme conditions in Libyan prisons from which they fled or were evacuated. Due to the pandemic, in 2020 the corridors were blocked, today’s one is the second flight of 2021 from Niger.

Waiting for the 60 refugees in Rome there will be the diocesan Caritas of Vigevano, Crema, Avellino, Venice, Matera and Verona which with the community welcome will guarantee the beneficiaries paths of proximity and integration. The Boeing 787 departed from Niamey for Rome was made available by the Onlus Solidaire. The founder of the airline, Enrique Piñeyro, wished to support the initiative, recalling that “our mission is first of all to provide logistical support to humanitarian missions, guaranteeing the safe arrival of refugees”.

The flight will also bring Charlotte to safety, a Cameroonian of the Anglophone minority reduced to slavery along the western route that leads to the Mediterranean through the Sahara. She fled in November 2017, when armed groups attacked the village, she was the victim of traffickers and violence. Sold and resold, she reaches Agadez, in Niger, where she works months as a slave to find the money to reach Algeria. In the Sahara the van in which he travels is intercepted by bandits who rob and abandon everyone in the sands.

A truck rescues them and takes them to Bani Walid, in Libya where the woman is bought by a man at the slave market. When she becomes pregnant, the owner drives her away by paying for the trip to the Mediterranean. On the seashore, in Sabratha, she loses the child. Displaced in Zwara, she manages to embark, but the hull is intercepted by the so-called Libyan coast guard and the passengers taken to Tripoli. Here the UN finds it and brings it to Niger in 2018. His odyssey ended today. Next stop of the corridors in February in Jordan.