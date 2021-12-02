first child for the singer and Asap Rocky?

“I think I would be a great dad.” Asap Rocky in May 2021 did not turn a deaf ear to the direct question about a son with his girlfriend, or rather “the love of my life, my lady” as he defined it, confirming their relationship for the first time after almost two years of rumors. That is why the rumors that come straight from the island of Barbados on Rihanna pregnant they found the perfect humus to sprout. Will Riri and Asap Rocky be parents soon? Here is what we know / imagine / deduce about the gossip news of the moment.

Rihanna in Bridgetown for the celebrations for the proclamation of the Republic of Barbados Jeff J MitchellGetty Images

There are those who speak of a suspicious tummy wrapped in a super tight orange dress by Bottega Veneta and of “hands on the belly” during the ceremony with which in recent days she was named national heroine of the Caribbean island, which has become an independent republic, but not only . According to MTO News, two sources present at the event would have confirmed the sweet news, but at the moment the tests (few) stop here. Mild clues, but somehow reinforced by Rihanna’s statements in recent years (“becoming a mother is my dream”), of the community of intent with Asap Rocky, born Rakim Athelaston Mayers and the same age as her partner (they are 33 years old for both) see incipit, and the solidity of their relationship based on a solid friendship.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2021 John ShearerGetty Images

Lifetime friends and always matched by pink newspapers (already in 2013 after the end of Rihanna’s relationship with Drake ed), Riri and Asap began dating in early 2020 after her relationship with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel ended. The spark in the backstage of the Fenty Skin campaign with Rakim the absolute protagonist. Last Christmas, the first photos hand in hand in Barbados, in May his interview with GQ US (“When you have found your person, she is worth a million people. And you know right away when she is the one”) and then in September the couple debut on the red carpet at the Met Gala. A little diamond on the way?

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The Italian who married the last Tsar READ NOW The desperate protests of Afghan women READ NOW Trendy haircuts for autumn READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io