First clash between President Gustavo Petro and the US over Cuba’s removal from the list of promoters of terrorism, what happened?

The President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, would have had the first clash with the United States, friction that occurred due to the inclusion of Cuba in the list of countries that promote terrorism, the president of the Historical Pact insisted that this situation with the island is unfair, arguing that it has contributed to the peace processes in Colombia.

Petro in his speech, at the end of the high-level meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, which lasted more than three hours in the Casa de Nariño, He assured that in the government of former US President Barack Obama he had an oversight of the peace process with the extinct FARC guerrilla in Cuba.

In addition, the head of state attacked the government of former president Iván Duque, without mentioning it directly, and also slashed at Donald Trump.

“What happened in Cuba is an injustice, the government (of former president Santos) asked Cuba to be the venue for negotiations with the FARC, an Obama watchdog from the United States participated there,” Petro said.

And he added: “Then another Colombian government to another from the United States to Trump’s, they will declare it a country that stimulates terrorist activities (Cuba) that is unfair and in my opinion should be correctedwe returned to recover the status of guarantor countries of processes that are beginning now: the Kingdom of Norway, Cuba, Venezuela, Spain has requested it”.

Criminal Terror Map – Photo: AFP

Secretary Blinken stated, in his turn, that the island of countries that promote terrorism will remain in that category for now and was not clear in indicating when that situation with Cuba could change.

However, several days ago and as anticipated WEEK, 80 congressmen from progressive parties, especially from the Historical Pact, sent a letter to the United States government requesting that Cuba be removed from the list of countries that sponsor terrorism.

The letter sent on September 21 is addressed to the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris; in addition to the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, and Casaba Korosi, President of the United Nations General Assembly.

The three-page document states that one of the pillars of the government of President Gustavo Petro is the consolidation of total peace for Colombia.

“In that sense, we see with concern that a country that has been a guarantor of the peace agreements in Colombia for years has been called a country that sponsors terrorism by the United States Government. The arguments that were used for said designation are not supported and this has been reiterated by the current Government of Colombia”, reads the official letter.

They added that “Cuba has proven to be a friendly State of the Colombian people, through its support for the construction of peace in our country and in various fields of social development such as health and education.”

They made it clear that the president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz Canel, has ratified his will to continue working for peace, to this end that he offered his country as an alternate venue for the peace process talks with the ELN, also contributing his experience as a guarantor. of the agreement between the FARC guerrillas and the government of Juan Manuel Santos.

“The inclusion of Cuba in the list of countries that sponsor international terrorism has led to the closure of any possibility of financing in the world market, increasing the shortcomings and difficulties of access of Cuban society to basic resources”, they concluded.

They added that being part of the United States blacklist “is an unfair statement that not only violates the human rights of the Cuban people, but also that threatens, at the same time, the aspirations for peace in our country”.