first clip for the film with Matt Damon

The first clip de is available The Stillwater Girl, the new film by Tom McCarthy, director of The Spotlight case, presented out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival.
In the movie Matt Damon plays a worker struggling to get his daughter released from prison (Abigail Breslin), incarcerated in France for a crime she claims she did not commit.
The clip
In the cast of the film we also find Camille Cottin, Deanna Dunagan, Robert Peters And Moussa Maaskri. McCarthy wrote the script with Noé Debré (The fidèle), Thomas Bidegain (The famous invasion of the bears in Sicily) And Marcus Hinchey (Love & Secrets).
The plot
An oil industry worker, played by Damon, leaves Oklahoma for Marseille to visit his daughter, who has ended up in jail for a crime he claims he did not commit. Tested by language barriers, cultural differences and a complex legal system, Bill makes the battle for his daughter’s freedom his mission. During this journey, he develops a friendship with a local woman and her little girl, which will lead him to broaden his gaze and discover a new and unexpected sense of empathy with the rest of the world.