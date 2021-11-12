first clip for the film with Matt Damon

The first clip de is available The Stillwater Girl, the new film by Tom McCarthy, director of The Spotlight case, presented out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival.

In the movie Matt Damon plays a worker struggling to get his daughter released from prison (Abigail Breslin), incarcerated in France for a crime she claims she did not commit.

HERE you can find our review

The clip

In the cast of the film we also find Camille Cottin, Deanna Dunagan, Robert Peters And Moussa Maaskri. McCarthy wrote the script with Noé Debré (The fidèle), Thomas Bidegain (The famous invasion of the bears in Sicily) And Marcus Hinchey (Love & Secrets).

The plot