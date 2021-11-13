First Dani Alves, now Thiago: Barcelona, ​​what’s behind Xavi’s strategy on the market | Market

Dani Alves he came home. After more than five years, the Brazilian full-back is once again a player of the Barcelona, who continues in his ‘retro’ renewal after hiring former midfielder Xavi as coach after Koeman’s sacking. And that’s not all, because according to rumors coming from Spain, the Blaugrana think about the return of another great ex: Thiago Alcantara, in the shade in Liverpool due to a persistent calf problem and no longer central in Klopp’s schemes. A new old Barça, but what lies behind the choices of the Catalan club and its coach?

DNA AND LEADERSHIP – The answer was given between the lines by Xavi himself on the day of his presentation: to be great again Barcelona must find its DNA and its balance, two aspects that have been lost during the many small revolutions experienced by the Blaugrana in recent years, problems further accentuated by the economic difficulties that the club is going through. Focus only on the young talents of the cantera to relaunch and cancel some financially and technically disastrous operations such as Griezmann it has not been enough so far, but the faith in the talent of Blaugrana baby jewels does not fail: it just takes more experience to guide them, add veterans to Busquets and P.ique to put the group in order. In this logic, in the wake of what has already been done since Milan in January 2020 with the inclusion of Kjaer And Ibrahimovic, Laporta and Xavi’s decision to recall Dani Alves should be read and now also think about Thiago’s return: the strict rules imposed by the coach (arrival at Ciutat Esportiva an hour and a half before training, fines for delays, curfews in the days before the games, prohibition of dangerous activities) are a first stake to bring order, but in order for these to be assimilated to the best by the group, the collaboration of captains at the inside the locker room and to this task will be dedicated Alves, in addition to giving a contribution on the field in a role full of uncertainties between the negotiations for the renewal of Sergi Roberto and the flop Dest.

THE DEMBELE AND AGUERO CASES – Then there is a ‘special mission’ for Barça veterans, that is transform Ousmane Dembélé. While the club and Xavi himself work in a race against time to arrive at the renewal of the attacking winger (“It is a priority“, said the coach at the presentation), the goal is to improve the professional aspects of the French former Borussia Dortmund, potentially considered among the best in the world but not used to diligently observing the regulations. years of diets and behaviors not always appreciated by society, not a coincidence if he himself was the first victim of Xavi’s new rules with a fine for only a three-minute delay in arriving at the sports center. A clear signal of how Xavi wants to act to change Dembélé’s mentality and refine his professionalism before the technique, Dani Alves will be asked to closely follow the story to give his personal example, as well as to transmit to the group his attachment to colors. and to the Blaugrana cause that various elements within the squad have not yet assimilated. Then there is a last node that can have a strong impact on Barcelona’s transfer market moves, but it is not a question of DNA or discipline: the puzzle about the future of Sergio Aguero, who in the next 90 days will evaluate whether or not he will have to withdraw after the heart problem accused at the end of October. Regardless of the verdict, three months are a long time and Barça cannot afford to stay put in January: in addition to the Kun he is still in the pits until 2022 too Braithwaite for a knee problem, in addition to Depay, only one remains available to Xavi Luuk de Jong never convincing in Blaugrana. It is inevitable to turn to the market and there is no shortage of ideas, someone ‘traditional’ like Aubameyang and Lacazette or even some other ‘atypical’ if you think about Dani Olmo as a false nine, but the Blaugrana will be able to move with difficulty and with an eye always on those accounts that do not smile. However, Xavi’s strategy is outlined: rebuilding Barcelona’s DNA and giving leadership to an unstable group is the priority, even on the market.