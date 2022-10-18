First data on ‘Boudica’, a film starring Olga Kurylenko as the Celtic queen

From Deadline we get the first data of’boudica‘, a Bleiberg Entertainment film starring Olga Kurylenko (‘oblivion‘) whose filming has just finished in the UK. In addition, a first image has been published and is available below.

Directed by Jesse V. Johnson (‘Threefold threat‘), the action movie about the legendary warrior queen also stars Peter Franzn, Clive Standen and Lucy Martin, all cast members of the hit History series, ‘Vikings’. To complete the cast Nick Moran, Rita Tushingham, James Faulkner, Harry Kirton and Leo Gregory.

Inspired by true events that took place in the year 60 AD, ‘Boudica’ follows the Celtic queen of the same name, who rules the Iceni people together with her husband Prasutagus. When Rome betrays and kills him, Boudica’s kingdom is left without a male heir and the Romans seize his land and property. Driven to the brink of madness and determined to avenge the death of her husband, Boudica gathers the various tribes of the region and wages an epic war against the mighty Roman Empire.

Boudeg Ltd and Bleiberg Entertainment are producing, with Ehud Bleiberg, Lucinda Thakrar and Mark Vennis producing and Danny Dimbort, Nicholas Bennett, Ariel Bleiberg and Julie Kroll executive producing.