First details about the second season – La Cosa Cine

First details about the second season

According to Variety, they add Sadie Stanley, Griffin Gluck Y Eloise Payet. The official synopsis says the following: “Set in an idyllic seaside town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Tackling the story from three different timelines surrounding the year 2000, the season twists and turns as it traces the early friendship between Megan, Isabella, and Megan's best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact everyone. their lives in the future."

Elle Triedmann he serves as showrunner for the second season. As for its premiere, it is estimated that it will be by the end of this year.

