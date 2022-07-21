First details of Asteroid City, the next film by Wes Anderson with Tom Hanks and Margot Robbie

// By: Carlos Miguel Rosales

Asteroid City is the next film by filmmaker Wes Anderson and through Variety magazine the first details of the plot and its distribution were released.

The film will be distributed by Focus Features (a Universal Pictures company), the production company Anderson last worked with in 2012 with the film “Moonrise Kingdom.”

As usual, the script was written by Anderson and Roman Coppola and is described as a “poetic meditation on the meaning of life”. The story takes place in a fictional desert town in the United States in 1955, during a convention of astronomers and stargazers. Where several students and their parents share life experiences in an unexpected way.

Focus Features President Peter Kujawki was excited about Wes Anderson’s return, commenting, “We are beyond thrilled to be the global home for ‘Asteroid City,’ and to bring Focus back into business with Wes and his partners.” producers”. Kujawski further commented, “Wes is a generational talent whose films delight audiences around the world; And we’re confident that the combination of his incredibly emotional story and vision combined with the incredibly talented group of actors he’s assembled will mean ‘Asteroid City’ will be no different.”

The film will add to Wes Anderson’s long list of favorite actors stars Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks alongside Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston, Steve Carrell, Rupert Friend, Jeff Goldblum, Sopia Lillis, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton. Willem Dafoe, Bill Murray, Jeffrey Wright, Matt Dillon, Fisher Stevens, Hope Davis, Liev Schreiber, Rita Wilson, and Jason Schwartzman.

At the moment there is no release date.