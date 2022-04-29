First details of the spin-off of A quiet place

The spin-off of A directed quiet place that will arrive in 2023 already has an official title and confirms the first details of its plot

As part of the acts of the CinemaCon this year’s Las Vegas Paramount Pictures has revealed the title of the next installment of A peaceful placethe horror franchise John Krasinskiand it has quite clear implications.

The movie will be called A Quiet Place: Day One, which was revealed during a sneak peek at the studio’s panel at the convention. It should be noted that this is the title of the spin-off of A Quiet Place and not the third part. This prequel will be directed by Michael Sarnoskiwho came as a replacement for Jeff NicholsDirector of MidnightSpecialwho was previously hired but has left.

Krasinski’s directorial debut, a horror film about a family surviving an alien invasion, would become a massive success for Paramount, grossing $341 million at the box office on a budget of just $17 million. After box office figures like that, it was no surprise that in 2021 it arrived A Quiet Place Part II, again written and directed by Krasinski. And that film was in turn a great success with $297 million grossed at the box office despite having been released in the midst of the COVID pandemic.

No doubt, fans will immediately start speculating about what the spin-off’s title might imply. Without established characters like the Abbott family, led by matriarch Evelyn de Emily Blunt, the spin-off is expected to follow new characters in a completely different place than the first two movies. In Part II, viewers got a frantic look at “day one” when aliens landed on Earth, wreaking havoc on the Abbott family in particular, before the action flashes forward several years to the present.