first details on the differences between the graphics modes on PS5 and Series X

Over the last few hours, some important details have emerged regarding the technical sector of Elden Ring and among the information confirmed by the same publisher we also find the first differences from a graphic point of view between the graphic settings available exclusively on the latest generation consoles.

At the bottom of the page that presents the various characteristics of the title FromSoftware on the various platforms, in fact, it is possible to read the following sentence:

“Depending on the console, there are differences in the representation of grass and other objects that are part of the terrain.”

Although at first reading it may seem that the sentence is in reference to the differences that will exist between the versions of the game for old generation consoles and those of PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series X, it is enough to pay attention to the note in the table to understand that this is incorrect. . The differences are related to the two different graphics settings, thanks to which gamers will be able to decide whether to appreciate greater graphic detail at 30 frames per second or whether to sacrifice resolution and graphics to play at 60 fps. It would therefore seem that the 60 fps mode does not limit itself to lowering the graphic detail but also affects the amount of vegetation and the objects that are part of the scenario.

Waiting to know more, perhaps on the occasion of the Network Test, we remind you that Elden Ring will support Ray Tracing on PS5 and Xbox Series X, but only after the arrival of a post-launch patch.