first details on the setting and development revealed by Game Informer – Nerd4.life

Thanks to the latest issue of Game Informer and the Twitter insider Shinobi602, we have the opportunity to discover some new information related to The Wolf Among Us 2, the highly anticipated game from Telltale Games. They were shared details on the setting and development.

It is indicated that The Wolf Among Us 2 will take place six months after the original game. This means it will be winter. L’setting it is described as “winter all over New York”, so we expect the city to be covered in snow and that the atmosphere is typical of the winter of the Big Apple.

The Wolf Among Us 2 logo

It has also been said that the game is in full swing production: the script has completed and motion-capture is in progress. We know that Telltale Games ditched Unity and switched to Unreal Engine 4 – which forced the team to start development all over again, basically – but Epic Games’ development engine is streamlining work on The Wolf Among Us 2.

This is all that has been indicated for the moment. As for the plot and what will happen to the characters, we will have to wait until 2022 to find out more information. Recall that, in addition to The Wolf Among Us 2, Telltale Games is working on The Expanse: A Telltale Series together with Deck Nine, authors of Life is Strange New Colors.