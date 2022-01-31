first DLC arriving in April, according to a leaker – Nerd4.life

Arceus Pokémon Legends it has only been available in stores for a few days, but apparently it could receive the first DLC already during the month of Aprilaccording to a leaker.

The source in question is Riddler Khu, a well-known deep throat in the Pokémon world. For example, before the launch of Pokémon Legends, Arceus had revealed in detail how the crafting and resource management of the Game Freak game works.

According to his information, Riddel Khu said on his private Twitter profile that a DLC of Arceus Pokémon Legends will arrive in April, the month in which, among other things, the official guide of the game will be published in Japan. In disclosing this information she also left a clue, namely an image which depicts the detective Looker, who appeared in several chapters of the series, and Palmer, the father of the rival of Diamond and Pearl and leader of the Battle Tower of Sinnoh and Johto. Are these two characters involved in the DLC in any way? We will see.

The tip of Riddler Khu

In any case, it is unofficial information and it is impossible to verify the reliability, so we just have to wait to find out the truth.

Meanwhile, Pokémon Legends Arceus took Twitch by storm and made up 50% of the total games sold in the UK last week.