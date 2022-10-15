News

First donations of tanks sent by Canada arrive in Haiti

The canadian government donated to the Haitian National Police 18 tanks, of which four have already been received by the authorities, in order to carry out police deployment to confront the gangs that take over the country.

According to the Haitian Gazette, members of the Canadian military are also expected.

Likewise, authorized personnel were mobilized to teach the Police how to use the donated equipment.

The weapons, armored vehicles and ammunition sent by Canada have a value of 18 million dollars.

The tanks dispatched are Tier 7 and resist gang firepower.

The G9 gang had foiled a police operation aimed at unlocking varreux, so the vehicles that the police had had to withdraw and remain in a state of repair.

For her part, the former first lady michele duvalier He congratulated on Twitter (@mbduvalier) the action of the Canadian people with their country.

