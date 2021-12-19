first dramatic confirmation, the hypothesis on the times – Libero Quotidiano





We have to get used to the idea of ​​a new one lockdown like that of March 2020 or like that of last winter? To see the Covid infection curve and given the speed with which the Omicron variant of Covid, second Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist and lecturer at the State University of Milan, a total closure of the activities would be desirable. The same professor says so in an interview withAdnkronos Health. Which, however, completely rejects the hypothesis of the mandatory nature of the vaccine, which would be impracticable.





The new Omicron variant “has already arrived and will spread, we must find ways to mitigate and dilute the impact on the case curve and better absorb the consequences “, explains Fabrizio Pregliasco,” for this reason all interventions can help and also a lockdown would allow us to better manage the impact“. Then the virologist adds:” I understand that it’s not easy but we must be flexible “. On the possibility instead of preferring the immediate introduction of the vaccination obligation, Professor Pregliasco warns that” it is necessary to have the strength and then proceed with the feasibility in carrying it out, it is not easy “.



“Studies are focusing on the efficacy of the vaccine also against this mutation”, Pregliasco said yesterday to LiberoTv. “We are therefore worried about its spreading capacity but it may be that the virus is finally on its way adapting to us“. Pregliasco continues: “Vaccination now has more than seven billion administrations in the world and has proved to be an effective method of combating the virus and with negligible probability of negative events occurring. The objective fact is that this vaccine is not experimental and has been made with technologies that have been used for years “.



