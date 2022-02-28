First effects for Cuba of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: zero tourist trips from now on

The restrictions on the use of European Union airspace for Russian planes after the invasion of Ukraine forced tour operators to suspend the sale of trips to Latin America and the Caribbean, including Cubareported the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR, for its Russian acronym), quoted by the state Sputnik.

“In the reservation systems of tour operators trips were no longer available for all dates, as of February 28, to the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Cuba, Venezuela“, says the statement.

The note indicates that the closure of the airspace of European countries and Canada became an “insurmountable obstacle to transatlantic flights of Russian airlineseven to open countries”.

In addition, “according to the calculations of the analytical service of ATOR, in total in abroad now there would be more than 150,000 (Russian) tourists, and in those countries where there are now problems with the departure of tourists to Russia (Europe, Caribbean countries, USA and others), more than 27,000“, precise.

On February 27, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, announced that the EU closes its airspace for all Russian planes as of Monday 28.

It is not clear how this measure will impact the trips that Cubans make to Russia. In February, the state-owned Empresa Cubana de Aeropuertos y Servicios Aeroportuarios SA (ECASA) said that the Russian state company Aeroflot would continue to operate throughout the month to the José Martí International Airport in Havana and Juan Gualberto in Varadero with two weekly frequencies for each terminal. It has not yet offered information about the March schedule.

In a search carried out this Monday by DIARIO DE CUBA on the official page of Cubana de Aviación for trips between Havana and Moscow, direct flight options appear available for Tuesday, March 8 and Friday, March 11. These are operations with the Cubana de Aviación Airbus A350-900 aircraft (CU 6151), but operated by Aeroflot.

As DIARIO DE CUBA pointed out in a recent Analysis of how the Russian invasion of Ukraine will affect CubansBeing an ally of Vladimir Putin now and in the near future will have consequences.

In addition to the political connotation, the punishment of the Russian economy, which has already begun, with very strong and long-lasting industrial, financial, technological and banking sanctions, will cause serious damage in Moscow. Its stock market has already lost up to 40% of its value on the first day of the war and this Monday the ruble fell almost 30%, a historic crash.

Russia is one of Cuba’s top ten trading partnersand both define their partnership as “strategic.” It is currently one of the main issuers of tourists to Cubaa sector in which Havana has been very dependent on Moscow in recent times, due to the impact of the pandemic and the blow it has meant for the industry controlled by the military.

In 2020, Cuba received a total of 1,443,125 travelers, 869,181 more than last year, when most of the tourists who arrived on the island were Russianswith a total of 146,151.