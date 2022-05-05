first El Salvador and now Central Africa

First it was El Salvador and now it is the Central African Republic (CAR) that is being targeted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for its recent adoption of bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender.

For the IMF, the adoption of bitcoin “poses important legal, transparency and economic policy challenges,” according to Bloomberg, citing the responses given by spokespersons for the international organization when asked about the issue.

In this sense, he indicated that an IMF working group is “helping” regional authorities, and those of the Central African Republic itself, to know and handle first-hand the doubts that could be generated by the new law.

On April 21, the African country’s National Assembly unanimously approved a bill that regulates the use of bitcoin in its territory, giving the status of legal currency to the pioneering cryptocurrency.

Days before the promulgation of the law, the IMF had prepared a report in which it projects a growth of 3.5% in the Central African economy during this year and 3.7% in 2023, but also an increase in inflation due to the rise in food and fuel prices.

Inflation grew in mid-2021 due to the closure of the border with Cameroon, due to attacks by rebel groups.

The report was released on April 27, shortly after the country passed regulation on cryptocurrencies. So it remains to wait for the next evaluation that the IMF will make with the presence of bitcoin in the RCA. Warnings similar to those made for El Salvador could be expected.

In that sense, when the Central American country adopted cryptocurrency last year, the agency projected a negative outlook for that nation.

Among other things, the IMF assured that El Salvador’s public debt would rise to around 96% of GDP in 2026, something that it considers an “unsustainable trajectory”. He also predicted a fiscal deficit of 5% of GDP for this year, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

Additionally, the IMF issued several statements suggesting that the adoption of bitcoin in El Salvador represents risks to financial stability in the country. These warnings were rejected by the government pointing out that bitcoin is not leaving El Salvador. “No international organization is going to force us to do anything, absolutely nothing,” said Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya.

Challenges for the adoption of bitcoin in the CAR

Adopting a cryptocurrency does not mean that there will be immediate prosperity or improvements in the situation of a country by magic. In addition, the situation in the CAR is different from that of El Salvador.

In the case of the African country, the challenges are considerably broader, if one takes into account that It is rated as one of the least developed countries in the world. According to data from Amnesty International, 2.29 million people, that is, almost half of its population, are in a condition of “acute food insecurity”.

On the other hand, there is the issue of technological infrastructure, a vital area for bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. 2020 statistics show that in the country there are 1.60 million mobile phoneswhich corresponds to an average of 0.34 per person.

This is equivalent to less than 8% of the entire population of the republic, which would mean that more than 90% of its inhabitants would not have the possibility of using bitcoin as a payment method.

Something that also causes concern for the IMF is the area of ​​security. With a fairly young democracy, its first elections were held in 1993. The country has gone through two civil wars. Currently, President Touadéra has launched the dialogue initiative together with the Luanda roadmap headed by neighboring countries.