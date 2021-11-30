First Ethereum ETF in the USA

What SEC he had always feared, that is, to the approval of the former Bitcoin ETF the classic would be uncovered Pandora’s box, is happening. Yesterday Kelly, a manager of great depth of investments and funds, in fact sent the request for the first Ethereum ETFs in USA.

A product that, tracing those that have already been approved side Bitcoin, will replicate the trend of $ ETH futures, to have a better chance of meet the SEC’s favor, homologation of CONSOB who will still have the last word on whether or not to approve this specific title.

After Bitcoin it will be Ethereum’s turn

Kelly wants an Ethereum ETF: preparations start

Kelly has sent the necessary documentation to the SEC, indicating a willingness to ignite a ETF, from the name of Kelly Ethereum Ethereum Strategy ETF, which will replicate the price of futures on Ethereum, slavishly following what was done byProshares ETF on Bitcoin and on other products in this category that have already been approved by SEC.

A smart move, because on the one hand it brings a crypto asset to the market that cannot yet be traded away ETF in the USA, and on the other hand, because the path of least possible friction was chosen with SEC, given that the body that regulates the financial markets in the US has repeatedly confirmed that it is willing, at least for now, to accept crypto products only if in response to the future and not with physical replica, therefore without direct purchase of cryptocurrency on the market.

A problem for Ethereum and what will likely be his first ETF? Absolutely not, although physical purchase is preferable, even in terms of adoption, it is still an excellent sign the eventual arrival of a ETF that replicates the price of Ethereum, as it will offer a very large audience a simple and direct way to expose themselves to this asset.

Without taking into account the great impact that such a solution can also have for institutional investors, who will finally have a stock listed on regulated markets to be included in their portfolio. And also indirectly this type of operations exercise anyway pressure on demand, and therefore on the price.

When will it be listed on the market?

Hard to say – SEC now has plenty of time to analyze the request for Kelly and to decide whether to approve it or not. Or, as it did in the case of Bitcoin, postpone it for as long as is allowed by law.

Rationality would like quick approval for this type of product, as it is almost identical to theProShares ETFs already traded in USA. But we also know the resistance of SEC to this type of operation. There will probably be negotiations, with pressure from other managers that could be added in the course of construction.

Overall, however, excellent news for the whole sector, which can thus conquer another piece of classic financial market – with i crypto asset most important ones that are rapidly conquering even the most difficult markets (and less willing to open to crypto, such as the US stock exchanges).