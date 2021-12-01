first European ruling rejects the Super Green Pass – School & Competitions

Aa ruling at European level which gives reason to unions like Anief who are fighting for the Green Pass school and specifically for the Super Green Pass, recently introduced, and which reinforces discrimination, according to trade unions, which is unacceptable.

Rejection by the Belgian judges

The sentence was handed down in Belgium, where the court of Namur orders the withdrawal of the super Green pass within five days, under penalty of a fine of 5 thousand euros per day to the administrative authority for violation of the principle of legality and proportionality of the restrictive measures e infringement of EU law.

A sentence that could have repercussions also in Italy: to find out, we will have to wait for the appeals already announced and which will be presented in the next few days, to understand if the Italian judges they will receive these indications of the same rank in Europe. The pronunciation is directly enforceable in the region of Wallonia; now we await the outcome of the appeal by the Government and by another appeal presented to the Brussels court by associations of citizens opposed to the vaccination obligation and possession of the certification.

The battle in Italy

In Italy, in the meantime, the unions are awaiting the rulings on the merit on the obligation to green pass. But the battle against this kind of measures goes on, and indeed Anief announced a new appeal against the extension of the vaccination obligation to school staff. It is also possible to sign an online petition that the union has launched to change the rule. Anief in the meantime is awaiting the provisions implementation and makes available the request for agile / dad work that must be sent to the school manager by the staff who intend to immediately appeal to the Lazio TAR and / or subsequently to the labor judge.

Parental leave, leave of absence or sickness

Anief is also dealing with the matter relating to parental leave, expectation or illness. Many wonder if in this situation one can be suspended.

According to Anief as established by the decree-law 1 April 2021, n. 44, converted, with modifications, by the law 28 May 2021, n. 76, to which the DL refers, “vaccination is an essential requirement for the exercise of the profession and for the performance of the work performed by the obliged subjects “.

Therefore, those who are not on duty as of December 15 for any type of absence, parental leave, leave of absence, illness, are not subject to any obligation. Until return to service will not be able to receive any invitation to produce, within five days of receiving the invitation, the documentation proving the vaccination or the deferral or exemption of the same pursuant to Article 4, paragraph 2, or the presentation of the request for vaccination to be carried out in a term not exceeding twenty days from the invitation.