First female interventional cardiologist in Puerto Rico

“I never saw it as an obstacle, that it was a field dominated by men… I knew the sacrifice I had to make to get there,” says Medina.

Dr. Sharlene Medina, becomes the interventional cardiologist at Hospital Damas in Ponce. Photo: Medicine and Public Health Magazine / Fabiola Plaza

Dr. Sharlene Medina, interventional cardiologist Hospital Damas in Ponce, and the first woman to practice this subspecialty in Puerto Rico; he studied internal medicine at the medical school of the university of Puerto Rico (UPR), and complemented with a subspecialty in cardiology in the same institution, from there he emigrated from the Island, and went to the state of New York, to fulfill his dream of doing a subspecialty in cardiology interventional.

Since his youth he has always been thinking about how to help patients, from his interest in procedures and while developing the specialty at the rotal in the catheterization room with Dr. Martínez Toro, who praises his vocation by saying that “he had never seen hands as good as mine”, confirms Dr. Medina, who affirms that she always put all her passion and sacrifice, and narrates that it is there that she understood that she not only liked the interventions, but that she was good at her job.

when it comes out of Puerto Ricoin search of the advanced subspecialty of cardiologysince he does not exist on the Island, he goes to the United States with his goal, “it was always to return to Puerto Ricowe know that there is a shortage of doctors at this time, and we want to serve as an example so that all those who are going to do a specialty, return at some point to serve our patients on the Island”, is the call made by the professional who also highlights the importance and current need for doctors in the territory.

The cardiology interventional, is one of the medical branches that allows its doctors to have an immediate compensation, “I decided to do this subspecialty, because I liked doing the procedure and you can see the improvement of the patient instantly, when you face an acute heart attack the patient feels good you automatically treat it, and that’s gratifying.

Is cardiology a specialty for women?

“I never saw it as an obstacle or as a limitation, that it was a field dominated by men, I just liked it and I knew the sacrifice I had to make to get there,” says Medina.

Although he did not see limitations, he did have to listen to stigmatizing comments about how strong this subspecialty was, and in addition to how negative this would be for his personal life as a limitation for having a family, “he cannot receive radiation”, “he cannot you will be able to get pregnant”, “this is very strong for women”; but likewise she found people who motivated her and repeated how strong she was, voices that she did hear.

“My goal was always to be interventional cardiologistI did not know that there were no women, and I used it as a motivation to break that stigma”, a factor that did generate an impact when it was found that none of her mentors was a woman, and once she became the first woman, her motivation was transformed into being able to encourage more women to find their way in the cardiology.

Currently coming back to Puerto Rico and being the first interventional cardiologistopens the doors to medicine on the Island, but at the same time becomes a responsibility for Dr. Sharlene who is now an example and inspiration for those women who seek to specialize and make their way in medicine, as she did , “I would love for other women who are studying medicine to be inspired and see that it is possible for them to leave the taboo that this is not a branch for men, it would be ideal”.

Inside of cardiology Interventional the most common pathologies and that are attended with greater prevalence in emergencies are:

Coronary occlusions, cholesterol plaques accumulated in the arteries of the heart.

Heart attack.

Complete obstruction of flow to the heart.

However, these professionals cardiology they can attend to all other conditions or emergencies related to the heart that may arise; covering from prevention to avoid pathologies such as: hypertension, high cholesterol, vertebral venous or arterial problems, obstructions in different parts of the body, vascular diseases.

Currently, and thanks to advances in science and technology at the interventional level, patients who previously could not be treated can be treated, either because they do not have the tools or because of a lack of structure in the treatment, improving quality of life of the patients, with the use of minimally invasive methods that guarantee success in the procedures.

In the cardiology interventional it happens that some of the patients do not manage to access preventive care in time, since they reach the professionals when they already face an emergency or when it is already too late; The preventive care process is a commitment of all professionals, but at the same time it is an obligation of the patient towards her own health, to be in constant control of her health status.

“The ideal would be to have patients from the prevention stage, but if we are not there we can also treat them”, improving their situation, confirms Dr. Medina.

Your need to return to Puerto Rico It is thanks to the fact that she knows the context of these patients, and understands their idiosyncrasy, in addition to seeing the need for someone with her knowledge working for Puerto Rican patients.

For her, her current commitment is with Puerto Ricans, and she will do so from her work performing cardiac angiographies and angioplasties, “I will be treating acute heart attacks, we will be working with peripheral vascular diseases, whether they are venous or arterial, and attending emergencies.”

This moment, Puerto Ricowelcomes her with open doors as the first woman interventional cardiologist. From Medicine and Public Health, we praise his work as a specialist and the effort he has had to make to get to where he is at this time.

We recognize his worth and integrity for patients, “I feel like what I have done has meaning not only for me, but for many more people and that fills me with joy and gives me a role of being a model for women who want to do the same “, concludes the specialist.

Know his story: