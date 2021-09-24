First film shot in space: Russia beats the US, NASA and Tom Cruise

Nothing more cold war and moon landing, the new “space” battle between USA and Russia fortunately it does not worry the world because it is disputed on another ground: that of the first film shot in space. And to win it, except for surprises and forfeits, it will be Moscow that has burned the United States on time, ready to celebrate with Tom Cruise. The Hollywood star, who became famous for Top Gun, is ready to raise the bar in all senses as within the year he should shoot the part of a film directed by director Doug Liman in the international space station in collaboration with NASA. the American space agency. To finance the colossal will be the entrepreneur Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla. The title is not yet known but Cruise and Liman’s space travel should last ten days with a budget of 200 million dollars. An unprecedented project until Russia announced that it was ready to send actress Yulia Peresild to space with director Klim Shipenko to shoot The Challenge with the support of the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, the whose director is the financier of the film. The actress is physically preparing for the undertaking that will begin on 5 October with the take-off of the spacecraft from Baikonour station.







