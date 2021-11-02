First flight from Orio to Paris Orly by Vueling: three take-offs a week

Throughout the winter season from Orio is activated the direct connection with the Parisian airport will be operational with three frequencies a week.

The first direct flight between Milan-Bergamo and Paris Orly airport took off on Tuesday 2 November at 2.20 pm. A new Vueling route that will be operational throughout the winter season with three frequencies per week: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

The connection further increases the connections between Italy and France and is the first of the season for Vueling from Bergamo airport. «Today we are very proud to witness the first take-off of the new connection between Orio and Paris Orly airport – commented Charlotte Dumesnil, director of sales, distribution and alliances -. Vueling wants to do its part and make its contribution so that the air transport sector can return to normal. Thanks to this new route, the connections between Italy and France will further grow: passengers departing from Bergamo will have the opportunity to visit a wonderful European capital such as Paris and the Bergamo city will be able to attract new travelers to get to know its extraordinary beauties ».

«The offer of flights to European capitals from Bergamo airport is expanding with a route that has always been strategic, such as the one that stops at Paris Orly – said Giacomo Cattaneo, Sacbo’s aviation commercial director -. The second Parisian airport is equipped with a convenient and efficient intermodality, which allows you to quickly reach the various areas of the French capital. The connection activated by Vueling represents a strong incentive to travel between the Paris area and the eastern Lombardy basin, laying the foundations for a desirable consolidation of this route in view also of Bergamo and Brescia, Capital of Culture 2023 ».

The new direct connection Milan-Bergamo – Paris Orly, operational from 2 November, is part of the company’s broader flight program at the Paris airport. In fact, following the concession by the European Commission and the Covid-19 recapitalization of Air France and Air France – KLM Holding by the French state, the airline has added 32 new routes from Paris Orly to 10 countries. Among these, 5 new connections allow you to reach Italy: not only Bergamo, but also Bari, Bologna, Turin and Genoa.

