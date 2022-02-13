First Fortnite tournament in Italy, schools will compete

Today we are talking about a very special Fortnite tournament that involves high school students thanks to a collaboration between ZooCom, ScuolaZoo and Pro Gaming Italia.

The project was presented with a press release that tells us about an extremely project ambitious and whose ultimate purpose is to modify there perception that the younger ones have than in reality entertainment and education could be close. Here’s how this ambitious tournament will unfold with Epic Games’ Battle Royale at the center designed for students between 14 and 19 years.

As with any tournament there will be a phase of selection of players, followed by groups eliminators that will end with a sentence the final which will also have resonance on social networks with a live broadcast on YouTube and Tik Tok.

The Fortnite tournament in schools, this is the More than a game project

The reason why this Fortnite tournament was organized explains it well Massimo Pecchenini, ZooCom’s Head Of Creative Strategy, of which this statement is reported: “High School Cup aims to offer the market one solution where is it entertainment and education are advised to approximate as synonyms. Because today the gaming it is not only the similar world par excellence of the Gen Z kids, it is not only one of the most economically relevant industries and used as media by brands, but a new access gate for the formation and integration into the world of work“.

Definitely therefore the final purpose is not to make Fortnite known as a video game to high school students but to actually go into detail there knowledge of what happens in video games as they transform from a form of entertainment to a profession. Participating in the project is, for example, ProGaming Italia, excellence in export at a national level and who will take care of the technical management of the tournament.

The tournament itself was organized as a real official tournament. The first two weeks they will be needed for the recruitment of the players in the schools with subsequently the phase of qualifications, that will be carried out every Sunday for a month. During the weeks between sessions there will be ample space for news and information. Since this is a real tournament, one will be drawn up classification and only i top 20 of each session they will access the final phase, a live stream event on YouTube and Tik Tok which will also be attended by players very well known by the boys.

This Fortnite tournament is the demonstration, or perhaps yet another proof, that video games can be one instrument not only for entertainment but for study, deepening and expansion of one’s personal and working horizons.