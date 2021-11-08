first gameplay trailer of the mix between Pinocchio and Bloodborne – Nerd4.life

Lies of P, the peculiar mix between Pinocchio and the soulslike genre returns to show itself in first official gameplay trailer taken from the Alpha version of the game.

Thanks to the video published by the guys of Round8 and the publisher Neowiz, we can get a first taste of the dark and gruesome atmosphere of Krat and the monstrous automatons that populate him. Space also to the combat system, which is very reminiscent of the works of FromSoftware, with P performing in combos and counterattacks with different weapons, including swords, rapiers and hatchets. In the trailer it is also possible to see the use of a flamethrower and a kind of grappling hook, with which the protagonist can grab and pull towards him even very distant enemies.

Inspired by the story of Pinocchio, Lies of P is an anime-style action game set in a cruel and dark world of the Belle Époque and with Dark Souls-style combat. After waking up in an abandoned train station in Krat, a city devastated by madness and by the desire for blood, the protagonist Pinocchio will go in search of Geppetto. Along the way there will obviously be numerous dangers, as well as characters inspired by Collodi’s book. In short, if you meet a cat and a fox, don’t trust them.

The game will also have a procedural quest system that will affect the ending, a character skill and weapon development system, as well as a mysterious system of “lies” that Pinocchio will have to use to rediscover his humanity.

Lies of P will be available for PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC in 2023.