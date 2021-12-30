first gameplay video for an interesting horror in Unreal Engine 5 – Nerd4.life

Tech

first gameplay video for an interesting horror in Unreal Engine 5

The Team Clout is a small independent team that is using theUnreal Engine 5 to develop his first larger project, a game first-person horror called ILL, currently in the works through Patreon.

Although there is no certainty that the game will reach completion, nor if it is a valid title from a gameplay point of view, since the video does not highlight much, it is still interesting to see the level reached by the project in this video. , also demonstrating the potential of Unreal Engine 5.

Although it is a game developed on a low budget regime, fully indie and almost amateur in terms of production and team size, the level reached is still remarkable and has several aspects that are fully “next gen” in terms of graphics.

According to the developers, ILL leverages technologies Nanite and Lumen integrated within the new Epic Games graphics engine, to achieve a remarkable effect as regards the lighting system and the complexity of the scene, with a large amount of objects present and volumetric effects.

Among the other examples of the use of Unreal Engine 5 that we have seen recently, on somewhat higher levels, we also remember the demo Matrix: The Awakening and the new gameplay video of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 shown at The Game Awards 2021.

