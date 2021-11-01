first games announced with Forza Horizon 5 and GTA – Nerd4.life
Xbox Game Pass increase catalog a November 2021 with a first wave of games announced just in these minutes and of great importance, among which the already known Forza Horizon 5 and GTA: San Andreas Definitive Edition but not only, let’s see the list.
The major titles of the new mandate are probably already known for some time, including Microsoft first party news and therefore directly arriving on Game Pass and games announced in recent months.
Let’s talk about Forza Horizon 5 arriving on November 9th, GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition from the new GTA The Trilogy: Definitive Edition coming November 11th and Minecraft in Bedrock and Java versions coming to the Game Pass for PC tomorrow, November 2nd 2021.
To these titles are added some very welcome surprises such as It Takes Two and One Step From Eden, while another arrival announced for some time is that of Football Manager 2022, expected in PC and Xbox versions later this month.
So let’s see theofficial list:
- Minecraft: Java and Bedrock Editions (PC) – November 2
- Unpacking (Xbox, PC and cloud) – November 2nd
- It Takes Two (Xbox, PC and cloud) – November 4th
- Kill It with Fire (Xbox, PC and cloud) – November 4th
- Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox, PC and cloud) – November 9th
- Football Manager 2022 (PC and Xbox version) – November 9th
- GTA San Andreas (Xbox) – November 11th
- One Step from Eden (Xbox and PC) – November 11th
We would also like to remind you that this is the first term of November 2021, which will be followed by at least one second batch of securities starting from the middle of the month.