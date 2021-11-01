first games announced with Forza Horizon 5 and GTA – Nerd4.life

Xbox Game Pass increase catalog a November 2021 with a first wave of games announced just in these minutes and of great importance, among which the already known Forza Horizon 5 and GTA: San Andreas Definitive Edition but not only, let’s see the list.

The major titles of the new mandate are probably already known for some time, including Microsoft first party news and therefore directly arriving on Game Pass and games announced in recent months.

Xbox Game Pass, November 2021: the first games announced in the catalog

Let’s talk about Forza Horizon 5 arriving on November 9th, GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition from the new GTA The Trilogy: Definitive Edition coming November 11th and Minecraft in Bedrock and Java versions coming to the Game Pass for PC tomorrow, November 2nd 2021.

To these titles are added some very welcome surprises such as It Takes Two and One Step From Eden, while another arrival announced for some time is that of Football Manager 2022, expected in PC and Xbox versions later this month.

So let’s see theofficial list: