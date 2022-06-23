First gay Spider-Man will be introduced in the arachnid Multiverse

Midtime Editorial

Marvel Comics unveiled the first gay spider-mancalled Web Weaver, who will appear in issue 5 of the series Edge of the Spider-Verse in the next month of September, as reported by the screenwriter of the new version of Spider-Man, Steve Foxe.

“Surprise: I had the big gay honor of helping co-create Web Weaver, who will make his debut in EDGE OF THE SPIDER-VERSE #5 this September! Designed by the one and only Kris Anka, with a cover by Josemaría Casanovas, along with our interior artist to be revealed soon!

“Many thanks to Kaeden McGahey, Lindsey Cohick and Nick Lowe for bringing me into the spider family! I can’t wait for people to meet Web-Weaver for the first time and I hope it won’t be the last,” Steve Foxe tweeted.

According to the screenwriter, who is part of the LGBTQ+ community, Web Weaver is a fashion designer not so good-natured in Van Dyne who gains spider powers and comes off as a different kind of hero.

What is Edge of the Spider-Verse?

This series has been in charge of expanding the panoramas of Spider-Man presenting very different variants of Peter Parker in the arachnid Multiverse, since the heroes are from different races, ethnicities, abilities, ages and genders.​