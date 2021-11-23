First “German” Tesla Model Y spotted: is there more quality now?

One was spotted at the Tesla Gigafactory in Berlin Model Y Black. So far, nothing strange. But the car has the peculiarity of having no license plate. This detail has led many to think that it is therefore a car actually produced within the German factory of the Elon Musk house and would therefore be the first concrete signal of the lines being switched on.

As early as October, other Model Y’s had been spotted during a series of tests on the test track adjacent to the factory. There were three of them, one red, one white and one black, but they were different from this one photographed now and were almost certainly from other establishments. They were brought to Berlin only to attend the fair where Elon Musk first opened the site’s gates to the public.

A unique specimen

The Model Y without license plate could be the first pre-production model Made in Germany. It’s about a Dual Motor (the House had said it wanted to start in Berlin from Dual Motor and Performance) and by a series of small details it differs from the specimens produced in Shanghai and currently on sale in Europe. The most evident is given by the lack of front mudflaps, which however could come with the standard version.

Furthermore, at least according to those who saw the car live in addition to taking the photo, it seems that the car already has a better quality than the first Model Ys released by Fremont. Especially at the level of assembly of the body panels. For some time Elon Musk and associates have underlined a greater push on “quality” starting from the German plant, which also promises to have a particularly advanced painting line.

At present, the Berlin Gigafactory is still awaiting the final final authorizations and activities can only be carried out at a reduced pace. Right in these hours, however, the definitive green light could arrive from the German authorities who are examining the requests presented by Tesla last week.

It starts in 2022

At the latest meeting with shareholders, Zachary Kirkhorn, CFO of the Palo Alto House, said that production at the Gigafactory Austin and Berlin would start by the end of 2021.

In a subsequent interview, however, he specified that the challenge will be difficult and that although we can actually start producing cars in the two new factories, these will be delivered to customers no earlier than 2022. This is because, especially in Europe, yes. they still have to face certain obligations relating to approvals and marketing.

It should also be remembered that the Model Y that will be produced in Germany could be the first Tesla to introduce interesting constructive innovations, such as the 4680 batteries with carrier function. It is not certain that it will be able to do it immediately, given the difficulty that still exists around the production of these cells, but once fully operational it could actually be like this.