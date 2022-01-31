first gold, then marriage, the skaters who make the Chinese dream – Corriere.it

from Guido Santevecchi, correspondent from Beijing

Wenjing and Cong beyond injuries: two-time world champions and Olympic silver in Pyeongchang 2018, aim for home triumph and (perhaps) think about marriage

It is said that the love can win everything. Maybe also Olympic gold. On social media mandarins, the hearts of the fans beat for the Chinese couple queen of skating of figure, which seems destined before higher podium and then to the wedding, against a chain of injuries and denying the technicians, who years ago believing it too fragile would have wanted to divide it. The girl is Sui Wenjing 26 years; the companion on skates (perhaps for life) is Han Cong, 29 years old. Tempered in the climate of their hometown Harbin, famous because the winter is so cold and long that they build ice palaces there.

Sui and Han are 2017 and 2019 world champions, Olympic silver in 2018

, haunted by a string of accidents, now they seem in top form and are aiming for victory in Beijing.

But are they also ready for marriage? There there are two parties, that of the “yes” and those of the “no”. The queen test would be a kiss on the belly that he, kneeling on the track, gave her at the end of the exhibition at the 2019 World Cup. A very painful triumph, because that day she had suffered yet another injury.

Since then, it has been even more of the sporting successes the image of that kiss that made the couple popular throughout China. Faced with the pink gossip, he appeared embarrassed: «The truth is that little Sui competed with tremendous pain in her back, she resisted for both of us, she was perfect. In the end I didn’t know how to say thank you and it came natural to put my lips on her body, I was on my knees and only my stomach happened to be shot. But it is important that we have common goals ». She, who is small in stature (150 centimeters, he reaches 170 with the help of the blades), he has rice over it: “He always talks a little too much, almost like my father …”. So, if there is ongoing love, is it marital or filial?

The couple plays the social game, feeds rumors by sowing posts with romantic photos: together in the park at sunset, arm in arm, knowing looks even outside the competition (in figure skating, smiles and faces stretched out under stress score points).

Sui and Han have been competing together since 2007, when they were kids. In 2012 she was diagnosed with one bone disease And fragility extreme gods ligaments of the ankles. His career seemed broken. But the partner did not follow the advice of the technicians, who wanted to work alongside another partner: Han Cong waited for a year and a half, he continued to train alone on the ice and to try figures with her in the gym, while still, without straining too much that ankle as fragile as glass. AND after the ordeal they resumed skating and winning. She stopped again in 2016 for the ankle. TOthe 2018 Games, they had gold in their pockets when little Sui got hurt and the couple slipped into silver for a trifle: 0.49 points out of 235.90. In 2019 again world champions. Other injuries, including hip operation for him, in 2020. But I’m here again. Gold in Beijing and then a wedding ring in Harbin?

