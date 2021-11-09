First home bonus for young people under 36

The first home bonus dedicated to under 36 has been activated, for young people who want to buy a house: it was introduced by the law decree called “Sostegni bis” and is aimed, in fact, “to encourage the purchase of a house by of younger people through some favorable measures “, specifically the exemption from the payment of registration, mortgage and cadastral tax, and the recognition of a tax credit in the event of a purchase subject to VAT.

The Requirements for the Bonus

There are two requirements to be able to take advantage of the tax benefits:

Not yet having reached the age of 36 in the year in which the deed is stipulated; Having an ISEE (i.e. the indicator of the equivalent economic situation) not exceeding 40 thousand euros per year.

The concessions, we remind you, are applied to deeds stipulated in the period between last May 26 (date of entry into force of the Sostegni bis Decree) and June 30, 2022.

Advantages and concessions

The facility provides various advantages, which also extend to the purchase of the main house appliances. In the first place, there is an exemption from the payment of registration, mortgage and cadastral tax and, in the case of a purchase subject to VAT, a tax credit equal to the tax paid for the purchase is also recognized, which may be used to subtract the taxes due on deeds, reports and tax returns subsequent to the date of purchase or used in compensation through F24.

Concessions also for financing related to the purchase, construction and renovation of the property: with the first home bonus under 36, in fact, the substitute tax of registration, stamp, mortgage and cadastral taxes and taxes is not due on government concessions. To benefit from the exemption, the beneficiary must declare the existence of the requirements in the contract or in an attached document.

Preliminary contracts and judicial auctions

To find out more, the Revenue Agency has published a specific circular (available at this link). The said circular also focuses on preliminary sales contracts, which cannot enjoy the new concessions as the rule refers only to translational or constitutive deeds for consideration.

It is understood that, in the presence of the legal conditions, after the signing of the final sale contract, it is possible to present a formal request for reimbursement for the recovery of the proportional tax paid for advances and down payments pursuant to Article 77 of the TUIR. Finally, green light for properties purchased through a judicial auction, which can still access the benefit.