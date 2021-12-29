First home bonus, the benefits will not be just for young people

The 2022 first home bonus, to get new tax breaks on the purchase of a first home, will be without income or age limits. Here’s how it works.

For 2022, the tax relief on the purchase of a first home for young people under 36 has been confirmed, but the Government has also added a First Home Bonus that can be reached by anyone, without age or income limits. Tax relief for young people has very specific limits: the applicant cannot be more than 36 years old and an income exceeding 40,000 euros a year. However, another bonus has been added to this measure, again with the aim of facilitating the purchase of one’s personal home. The benefits of the First Home Bonus can be requested only when the house purchased or rented becomes the principal place of residence of the applicant. To confirm this aspect, the change of residence must take place within 18 months from the acquisition of the right to the tax bonus.

The first thing to consider is the significant lowering of the registration tax and the mortgage cadastral tax. In fact, the taxpayer benefit when purchasing the first property will have to pay only 2% to the tax authorities compared to the 9% envisaged for the registration tax. The registration tax is paid on the basis of the cadastral value of the property. In addition to the concessions for bureaucratic formalities, we also find benefits to be exploited as regards both subsequent taxes at the local level for the property, and those for taking out a future mortgage.

The essential requirement for the tax relief of the Prima Casa Bonus 2022 is, predictably, that the property purchased is the owner’s first home, that is, the owner cannot own other houses in the same territory or other houses on Italian soil on which he already stands. by taking advantage of the benefits of the first home bonus. Furthermore, the change of residence to the address of the home purchased with the concessions must be made within 18 months of purchase. Only if the purchased property is under renovation for which the Superbonus 110% is used, the owner has 30 months to change the residence. Tax breaks are not applicable to luxury homes.