First home bonus, the new clarification to get it on bare ownership

Those under 36 who want to buy their first home can also do so only on bare ownership. This is a clarification provided by the Revenue Agency on a question published by FiscoOggi.it.

Bonus under 36, the requirements

For the Revenue Agency, you can take advantage of the under 36 Bonus, but only in the presence of certain requirements, indicated in paragraph 6 of article 64 of law decree n. 73/2021, the Sostegni-bis Decree. In the meantime, it is necessary to focus on the cadastral nature of the properties: the houses are subject to concessions for the purchase of the first home, with the exception of those stacked in categories A1, A8 and A9.

Cadastral categories that are not included in the concession

These are 3 bands: A1 – Stately homes, ie real estate units belonging to buildings located in prestigious areas, with constructive, technological and finishing characteristics of a higher level than that of residential buildings; A8 – Dwellings in villas, or buildings characterized by the presence of a park or garden, built in urban areas intended for such constructions or in prestigious areas with construction and finishing characteristics, of a higher level than the ordinary; A9 – Castles and eminent palaces, that is structures which, due to the distribution of internal spaces and built volumes, are not comparable to the standard units of the other categories.

The facilitated acts

In the Sostegni-bis Decree it is specified that the types of deeds that can be facilitated are those of transfer of ownership or co-ownership for consideration; deeds involving the transfer or establishment of real rights of enjoyment including bare ownership, usufruct, use, housing.

Bonus under 36, time frame

To benefit from the Bonus, the deed of purchase of the first home must be stipulated in the period between May 26, 2021 (date of entry into force of the Law Decree n.73 / 2021) and June 30, 2022.

What is bare ownership

Bare ownership is the value of the property minus the usufruct. In practice, the house remains occupied by its previous owner even after the sale. Anyone who sells their property in this way retains the right to live there for life, immediately collecting the amount paid by the buyer. The latter will buy at a lower price than the market value but will not be able to live inside the house until the usufructuary disappears.

