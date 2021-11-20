First home bonus, the new clarification to get it

The Fisco Oggi magazine of the Revenue Agency has written a clarification relating to the subsidized loan for the purchase of the first home, intended for under 36. In fact, many have raised doubts regarding the bare ownership.

First house, what is bare ownership and why it is convenient

Bare ownership is the value of the property minus the usufruct. That is, it is a house that remains busy from its previous owner even after the sale.

Those who sell their property in this way retain the right to live there For all life, immediately collecting the amount paid by the buyer, and it is said usufructuary.

For the buyer, the benefit is generally a very low price compared to the market value, even if he will not be able to live inside the house until the usufructuary disappears.

First home, under 36 concessions: the requirements to be respected on the cadastral categories

The possibility of enjoying the benefits is also available when buying the bare ownership of a first home, but on condition that certain requirements.

These are indicated in paragraph 6 of article 64 of law decree n. 73/2021, which provides for measures in favor of the purchase of a house and to combat the problems of young people.

First of all, it is necessary to clarify that all the houses belonging to the following are excluded cadastral categories.

A1 – Type dwellings stately , that is the real estate units belonging to buildings located in prestigious areas, with constructive, technological and finishing characteristics of a higher level than that of residential buildings.

– , that is the real estate units belonging to buildings located in prestigious areas, with constructive, technological and finishing characteristics of a higher level than that of residential buildings. A8 – Homes in villas , or properties characterized by the presence of a park or garden, built in urban areas intended for such constructions or in prestigious areas with construction and finishing characteristics, of a higher level than the ordinary.

– , or properties characterized by the presence of a park or garden, built in urban areas intended for such constructions or in prestigious areas with construction and finishing characteristics, of a higher level than the ordinary. A9 – Castles and eminent palaces, ie structures which, due to the distribution of internal spaces and built volumes, are not comparable to the standard units of the other categories.

Under 36 benefits for the first home: what the law on bare ownership says

That said, the Revenue Agency reiterates the type of acts that can be facilitated thanks to the Government’s measures, which have registered a boom in applications, as explained here. Are the following.

Deeds of transfer of ownership or co-ownership share for consideration.

Acts involving the transfer or establishment of real rights of enjoyment, or bare ownership, usufruct, use, housing.

It is therefore possible to access the concessions for the first home for the under 36 even in the event of the purchase of bare ownership, but provided that the deed is stipulated in the period between May 26, 2021 and the June 30, 2022.

You can find here the clarifications on the concessions for the first home, on all the most common doubts for those who intend to use them, and here the guide to the concessions for the under 36.