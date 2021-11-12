First home for young people, buying guide – idealista / news

The Revenue Agency has published a guide to buying your first home, focusing in particular on concessions for young people under 36 just extended by Budget Law 2022 being evaluated in Parliament. Here are the main points addressed by the vademecum.

The guide of the Inland Revenue is intended to be a summary of the better ways to take advantage of the benefits made available by the Government with the Law Decree 73/2021 (Sostegni Bis Decree) to purchase a first home. As for the discounts for young people, the guide is divided as follows.

First home under 36, what are the benefits

The first home under 36 discounts apply to deeds stipulated in the period between May 26, 2021 and June 30, 2022. The rule, in addition to facilitated conditions for mortgages, provides the following benefits:

for sales not subject to VAT, exemption from the payment of the i registry, mortgage and land registry office;

for purchases subject to VAT, in addition to the exemption from registration, mortgage and cadastral taxes, recognition of a tax credit for an amount equal to the VAT paid to the seller. The tax credit can be reduced by registry, mortgage, land registry, inheritance and donation taxes due on deeds and reports presented after the date of acquisition of the credit; used to reduce personal income taxes due on the basis of the return to be submitted after the date of the subsidized purchase; used in offsetting through form F24, in which the tax code “6928” must be indicated.

Exemption from stamp duty.

Requirements for the first home for young people

Can benefit from the concessions for young people who:

have not yet completed 36 years of age in the year in which the deed is stipulated

they have an ISEE indicator (Indicator of the Equivalent Economic Situation) not exceeding 40,000 euros per year.

They fall within the requirements already established to access the first home benefits (residence within 18 of the purchase, not owning other properties in the Municipality where the property to be purchased is located, or other “first homes” or throughout the national territory

The properties the object of the concession must then not be registered as luxury or historical interest. The concession also extends to appurtenances and properties purchased at auction.

When the first home benefits for young people under 36 expire

The concessions for the purchase of the first home by young people they are forfeited if the specific requirements for under 36s are found to be lacking; in this case, the general concessions for the purchase of the first home will apply, that is