First home loan, the concessions increase for 2022!

It is a difficult period for everyone and buying a house to ensure a more stable future is now utopia: this is one of the many reasons why this year the state has introduced the possibility of a first home loan at 80%.

When we talked about the facilitation between the various proposals, the possibility of a 100% mortgage pushed a lot but the maneuver would have been too risky and expensive, so the Draghi Government found itself forced to lower the bar by a percentage value of 20% .

The first home loan is still one of the most talked about topics in this period: if on the one hand we talk about the budget law for next year and an upcoming pension reform, on the other it is impossible not to mention the situation of young people as well.

Youth unemployment in Italy rose by 1.8% in September (Istat data reported by LaRepubblica.it), which is why we can talk a lot about pensions but if the problem of job instability is not solved it seems really difficult to imagine a future pension for the new generations.

In our culture, buying a house is one of the most natural actions to feel ‘safe’ during the development of one’s career, but nowadays, for many young people between the ages of 20 and 30, the word ‘stability’ is like this. far that the concepts of family, home and children become values ​​very distant from everyday life, almost like unattainable utopias.

For years it has become impossible for many families to afford the purchase of a roof for the future of their children. On the one hand, therefore, the problem of unstable work for young people, of the minimum wages that do not allow these investments, on the other hand the growth of family anxieties. They find themselves in front of children who pass from one unstable situation to another with a fluctuating trend, which leads to distrust of the future.

The State gives confidence to young people, 80% first home loan under 36

With the subsidy on the first home loan, the State gives hope even to the youngest people by insuring 80% of the total amount by acting as guarantor. But before talking about the news for 2022, let’s try to understand the details of a first home loan, to whom it is addressed, how it is requested and which are the most convenient banking institutions.

Subsequently we will also see what are the latest innovations proposed by the government for the following year, not only as regards the first home loan but also as regards the rental sector. Specifically, in 2022, the Draghi Government will insert a facility in the new budget law through which to give discounts also on rents for the youngest.

The initiative presented months ago was that of a 100% mortgage reserved for the Under 35s: a strategy that would have encouraged young people to feel more protected. The fund managed by Consap and the 100 million growth decree would have been added to the European money allocated for the recovery, but 100% failed to pass. The expense would have been hardly bearable for a nation already too indebted.

First home loan what it is and who can request it

First of all with a first home loan we mean the loan that the bank grants to allow the customer to buy a property. The latter must be the buyer’s main residence, hence the ‘first home’.

‘Prima’ in the sense therefore not of an asset bought for the first time but of the property in which it will then be necessary to transfer one’s residence within 12 months of the purchase. In order to receive a first home loan, it is necessary not to own any other property for residential use or in any case used as a first home.

Specifically, it is not easy to obtain a loan of this kind but with the help of the state until next year it will be much easier than expected.

First of all another property purchased by the same person must not be present on the national territory benefiting from the concessions for the first home.

After that the property must be purchased by a natural person and not by companies or businesses, and must be located within national borders.

Furthermore it must not fall within the cadastral category of luxury properties or the category within which castles, palaces of artistic and historical value, villas, properties, features such as swimming pools of certain dimensions or outdoor space of a certain perimeter fall; in short, it must be a property located in a building, a simple apartment both in the city and in the suburbs.

Among the other limitations for the first home loan there is, as mentioned before, that of having to transfer their residence to the same municipality where the property is located and, if this is not already the usual situation, the change of residence it must be done within 18 months following the signing of the purchase contract.

LFurthermore, the house must not exceed the total sum of 250 thousand euros regardless of the area or neighborhood in which it is located. This means that with a facility such as the first home loan you will not be able to buy a house in Parioli (this is if you want to buy a house thanks to the facility proposed by the State).

The declaration of the first home loan and therefore of wanting to establish residence in the municipality in which the property is located must be transcribed in the purchase deed itself.

The concessions on the purchase of the first home do not stop at those we have just listed. In fact, tax deductions are envisaged that allow you to recover part of the accessory costs that arise during the part of the sale and mortgage process., as well as part of the interest paid to the bank in the course of amortization.

A list of ancillary costs to the mortgage is added to the subsidy on the first home loan, but can be deducted. That is to say the bank investigation costs, the notary’s fee relating to the stipulation of the loan agreement and the substitute tax.

There is the possibility of deducting as much as 19% of the interest payable on the mortgage up to a maximum sum of 4000 thousand which provides an excellent annual saving, albeit minimum, of 760 euros.

The Government has decided to agree with the Consap, a subsidy on the first home loan that is aimed at younger people presenting themselves as guarantor up to 80% of the total sum of the cost of the home, but let’s see specifically how it works and above all until it will be possible to apply.

Youth first home loan, the benefit for the Under 36s what it provides

Already for 2020, Consap has made funds available to allow the State to facilitate the purchase of a first home for younger customers. This is the Under 36 bracket, specifically young couples and single-parent families with underage children, to which are added those who already live alone but perhaps rented.

The good thing about the facility is the fact that it refers to young people with atypical and unstable employment contracts. In this case, different requirements are required when applying for a first home loan.

The person requesting the facility must not be the owner or usufructuary of other properties for residential purposes and must never have benefited from a subsidy for the first home loan for young people. The other general limitations for the first home loan remain, but in this case, to be able to access the fund, a specific application must be submitted. As also explained by mutuionline.it the applicant’s isee must also not exceed 40 thousand euros, otherwise he will not be able to benefit from the assistance of the State as guarantor.

First home loan for young people, how to apply for it

As explained by repubblicadeglistagisti.it, those who wish to submit the application will be able to do so through the request form for access to the first home fund that will be made available to the customer in all the banks participating in the initiative. To date, there are around 215 member banks on the Consap website.

As part of the initiative there are credit institutions such as Intesa Sanpaolo but also Crédit Agricole and others, that allow young people to reach total funding, therefore not only covering 80% of the sum, of which the State is the guarantor, but also the rest 20% of the entire value of the property.

The most convenient bank is Intesa Sanpaolo. Assuming a property of 180 thousand euros with a mortgage of 120 thousand and a duration of 30 years there is the possibility of a 1.15% Tan and a 1.24% Taeg. It therefore allows you to benefit from the elimination of preliminary costs, free duration flexibility, free suspension of installments and promotional rates.

I recommend watching this video uploaded on Youtube from Yuri Giuliani’s channel “ Best First Home Mortgage | Intesa San Paolo Under 36 Youth Mortgage “which explains in detail why Intesa Sanpaolo offers the most affordable first home loan for young people.

How to reach the first home loan at 100%

To get to apply for a 100% mortgage, exceeding the 80% subsidy, you need to look at additional requirements and guarantees. The main ones are reported by mutuimarket.it and consist of surety covering the share of 20% of the value of the loan that exceeds 80% guaranteed by the state, mortgage registration on a second property and a pledge on government bonds with a value of 20%. The real advantage lies in the fact that, thanks to the State, no advance payment must be paid on the entire sum obtained.

First home loan and rents, the news of 2022

The purchase aspect of the house is not the only one encouraged by the Maneuver.

As La Repubblica explains, the new Budget law introduced a deduction for rents. “Young people aged between 20 and 31 years of age are entitled, for the first four years, to a deduction from gross tax equal to 20 percent of the amount of the rent “, so it was stipulated.

The total income must not exceed € 15,493.71, and applies both to the entire property unit and to the rental of a single room. The maximum deduction limit corresponds to 2400 euros.