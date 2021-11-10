First home purchase bonus, the guide of the Revenue Agency with the discount for under 36

First home purchase bonus, the guide of the Revenue Agency to buy a house.

The tool, updated in November 2021, contains a summary of all the useful information also on the concessions for young people under 36.

The document is downloadable in pdf format from the Revenue Agency website and deals with various aspects including:

the verifications prior to the purchase;

the taxes that must be paid;

the benefits of buying your first home;

the facilitation provided by the Sostegni bis decree for under 36;

the answers to the most frequently asked questions;

a summary of the legislation and documents of practice on the subject.

First home purchase bonus, the guide of the Revenue Agency with the discount for young people under 36

Available online the guide of the Revenue Agency on the concessions to buy your first home.

The tool is updated in November 2021 and also contains the news on the first home bonus for young people under 36, introduced by the Sostegni bis decree.

The document can be downloaded from the Revenue Agency website, from the section “The Agency informs”.

Revenue Agency – House buying guide updated in November 2021 Taxes and tax breaks.

The guide is divided into following chapters:

introduction;

before buying it is fine; check the cadastral and mortgage data; know why the preliminary contract is signed;

buying a house: taxes; the taxes payable when buying from a business; the taxes due when buying from a private individual; the tax base for the calculation of taxes; the price-value system; the substitutive declaration;

purchase with benefits “first house” ; subsidized taxes; the tax base for the calculation of taxes; the requirements for obtaining the benefits; when you already have one “first house” ; the tax credit for the repurchase of the “first house” ; when the benefits are lost;

; the concessions “First home under 36” ; what they consist of; to whom they belong; objective requirements; lack of requisites and forfeiture of benefits;

; answers to the most frequent questions;

to learn more: legislation and practice.

The publication is intended to provide a summary of the main rules to follow when buying a home.

The goal is to inform buyers about benefits provided by law, such as reduced taxes, limitation of the power of assessment of value and other concessions.

Particular attention is paid to the system of the “Price-value”, under which:

there taxation of the act takes place on the value calculated on the basis of the cadastral income of the property and not on the consideration actually paid;

takes place on the value calculated on the basis of the cadastral income of the property and not on the consideration actually paid; the power of assessment of value of the Revenue Agency;

of value of the Revenue Agency; by law is one reduction of notary fees.

In addition, the first part of the guide provides useful information to follow before the purchase of the house.

First home purchase bonus, requirements and concessions for young people under 36

Among the aspects taken into consideration in the guide of the Revenue Agency is that of the new concessions for young people under 36, introduced by Sostegni bis decree, or by Legislative Decree 73 of 2021.

The measure aims to encourage thehousing autonomy of young people and provides, for those who have not yet turned 36 and have an ISEE not exceeding 40 thousand euros per year:

in case of sales not subject to VAT (between private individuals), exempt from paying registration, mortgage and cadastral taxes;

(between private individuals), exempt from paying registration, mortgage and cadastral taxes; in case of a purchases subject to VAT (from a construction or restructuring company), in the recognition of a tax credit equal to that of the tax paid to the seller;

(from a construction or restructuring company), in the recognition of a tax credit equal to that of the tax paid to the seller; the tax credit could be: reduced by registry, mortgage, land registry, inheritance and donation taxes due on deeds and reports presented after the date of acquisition of the credit; used to reduce the income taxes of individuals (Irpef) due on the basis of the return to be presented after the date of the subsidized purchase; used in compensation pursuant to legislative decree no. 241/1997. To allow the use of tax credit in offsetting, through form F24, limited to the amount not used with the other methods mentioned, resolution no. 62/2021 established the tax code “6928” named “Tax credit” first home under 36 “- art. 64, c. 7, DL n. 73 of 2021 “ ;

could be: in case of mortgage related to the purchase, the cancellation of the substitute tax, normally envisaged in the amount of 0.25 per cent of the sum disbursed by the bank.

The deed of sale must be stipulated within the period included between May 26, 2021 and June 30, 2022, although the concession will probably be extended for the whole of next year by the 2022 Budget Law.

The clarifications on the extent of the DL Sostegni bis are contained in circular number 12 of 2021.

The document of practice specifies that the concessions they do not apply to preliminary contracts of sale but for deeds relating to properties purchased at auction.

To take advantage of the concessions “first house” (even for those under 36) it is necessary that the buyer:

The buyer must comply with i following requirements:

establish your own residence , within 18 months of purchase, in the Municipality where the property is located;

, within 18 months of purchase, in the Municipality where the property is located; declare in the deed of purchase, of not be owner , not even in communion with the spouse, of the rights of ownership, usufruct, use and residence of another house in the territory of the Municipality in which the property to be purchased is located;

, not even in communion with the spouse, of the rights of ownership, usufruct, use and residence of another house in the territory of the Municipality in which the property to be purchased is located; declare in the deed of purchase, of not be the owner, not even for shares or under a legal communion regime, throughout the national territory, of the rights of ownership, usufruct, use, dwelling and bare ownership on other property purchased, even by the spouse, taking advantage of the same concessions “first house”.

The properties that are included in the following cadastral categories: