First home purchase, in case of renunciation and subsequent rethinking, the benefit is safe

You can get back thefacilitation on the purchase of the first home after giving up the same?

The Revenue Agency opens the doors to the benefit, as long as the residence is transferred to the municipality of the new home within 18 months of the original purchase deed.

As usual, the starting point for clarification comes from concrete case presented by the applicant a taxpayer who in 2020 bought a home with the first home facilitation and transferred his residence to the municipality of the new accommodation.

Later, however, due to the health conditions of the partner, it was necessary move to another home and asked the Revenue Agency for the re-settlement of the taxes, providing for the relative payment.

With the further worsening of the cohabitant’s health conditions, the petitioner deemed it inappropriate to move again and therefore asks if he can to get back the same concession to which he had initially renounced.

The Revenue Agency believes that the same can benefit from the first home facility in compliance with the requirements required by law, which are summarized in the document of practice.

First home purchase: the concession requirements

On the basis of the provisions of article 1 of the Tariff, Part One, attached to Presidential Decree no. 131 the facilitation for the purchase of the first home provides for the application of the registration tax at a rate of two percent.

Among the requisites required to obtain this facility there is relocation of residence within 18 months of the transfer of ownership.

The commitment must be formalized in the purchase deed and, if it is not respected, it determines the forfeiture of the concession.

Further clarifications on the matter were provided by resolution number 105 of 2011, which specified that once the benefit envisaged by the law has been requested, it is not possible, in general, to go back.

In the same document of practice, however, it is foreseen that it is possible to proceed with the revocation of the declaration of intent returned at the time of purchase if, even for personal reasons, the taxpayer fails to keep faith with the commitment made.

In the event that the same does not revoke or change his residence, the declaration is considered false and theconcession expires.

In the case in question, the taxpayer has revoked and the Revenue Agency has issued the appropriate notice with the settlement of the tax, with the addition of legal interests but without penalties.

In fact, the document of practice underlines the following:

In light of the peculiarity of the procedure in question, which involves the issuance by the Office of a specific liquidation notice exclusively in order to quantify the taxes and interest due, without applying sanctions, and to “complete” the revocation of the declaration of intent expressed in the deed for the purposes of the facilitation, following a request from the taxpayer, it is considered possible to present a “revocation” of the previous request for re-settlement, provided that the condition referred to in letter a is in any case integrated ) of Note II-bis, having regard to the original deed of sale.

In other words, therefore, the possibility of revoke the re-liquidation request and be able to re-obtain the original subsidy.

The benefit relating to the purchase of the first home will be subject to the condition that the taxpayer provides for the transfer of residence in the municipality of the new home, within 18 months of the original purchase deed.