First home purchase, the updated guide of the Revenue Agency: instructions and news

First home purchase, the Revenue Agency publishes the updated guide in January 2022.

The document, with instructions and Announcements, also takes into account the extension of the facility provided for by the Budget Law 2022 for the young people under 36 with an ISEE not exceeding 40,000 euros.

The deadline to qualify for the measure introduced by the Sostegni bis decree to promote housing autonomy for young people, it was extended from 30 June to 31 December 2022.

The guide of the Revenue Agency is downloadable from section “The Agency’s guides – The Agency informs” of the official site.

The new guide for the purchase of the first home was published by the Revenue Agency on January 12, 2022 and is downloadable from the appropriate section of the financial administration portal.

The document contains all the news on concessions, including those relating to young people under 36 with an ISEE not exceeding 40,000 euros, which must be recalculated for the current year.

Specifically i recipients of the benefit can benefit from the exemption from the payment of registration, mortgage and cadastral tax.

The measure introduced byarticle 64 of the Sostegni bis decree has been extended for the entire current year: the deadline passes from 30 June as of December 31, 2022.

This is foreseen by the Budget Law 2022, or the law number 234 of December 30, 2021, in article 1, paragraph 151.

Currently, the deeds stipulated in the first home purchase bonus for under 36 can be included in the period between May 26, 2021 and December 31, 2022.

As regards purchases subject to VAT, the possibility of benefiting from a tax credit equal to the amount of VAT paid to the seller has been established.

As for last year, also for this year they can benefit from the exemption from registration and land registry taxes and from the tax credit relating to the VAT paid. subjects who buy the house at auction.

Clarifications in this regard had already been provided with the response to question number 808 of 13 December 2021.

First home purchase, the updated guide of the Revenue Agency: preliminary contracts and appurtenances

The guide of the Revenue Agency takes into consideration various aspects of concessions for the purchase of the house.

The document is in fact divided into seven sections:

introduction;

before buying it is fine;

buying a house: taxes;

purchase with benefits “first house” ;

; the concessions “First home under 36” ;

; answers to the most frequent questions;

to learn more, legislation and practices.

Regarding the asupport provided for by the Sostegni bis decree for young people under 36, some of the clarifications already provided by the financial administration are also summarized.

The measure, in fact, it does not apply to preliminary contracts of buying and selling. The reason lies in the fact that the final purchase contract may not be stipulated or be stipulated beyond the terms required for the application of the facility.

However, after the deed, it can be done refund request for the recovery of the proportional tax paid for advances and down payments.

However, thetax paid in a fixed amount for the stipulation of the preliminary contract, as underlined in the guide and previously clarified by the Revenue Agency itself.

Another aspect on which clarification is provided is that of appliances. The same are included in the concession.

The benefits extend, in fact, also to the purchase of the premises intended for the service of the main residence:

warehouses (C / 2);

remittances and garages (C / 6);

closed or open canopies (C / 7).

The limit to consider is that of a relevance for each category.

Furthermore, there are no restrictions regarding the timing of the purchase, if they fall within the eligible period.

The purchase of the appliances can take place both contextually to that of the first house, both with a separate deed.