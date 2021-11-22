First home, the deductions remain intact for those who move for work

Listen to the audio version of the article

Request. Due to the job change, last year I moved to a municipality in another Italian region. In order to be able to take advantage of the dry coupon, I had to take up my registered residence in the municipality where the apartment for which I pay the rent is located. Every weekend I return to my family, in the home they own (50% mine and 50% of my wife, purchased before the wedding and, therefore, not in community of assets). Can I still deduct the interest on my first home loan? I can continue to deduct the costs for the purchase and installation of the

condensing boiler, with attached Cila (sworn communication of commencement of works), and to enjoy the contextual deduction for the purchase of furniture (furniture bonus) relating to the property in which I had, at the time, my registered residence?

GM – Turin

Reply. The right to deduct interest expense is not lost if the taxpayer transfers his residence to a Municipality other than the one where his main residence is located for work reasons, or even abroad (circular 137/1997, answer 2.2.2); this exemption ceases to be effective from the tax period subsequent to the one in which the aforementioned work requirements cease to exist. Moreover, in the hypothesis considered here, the use of the house as a habitual residence (a prerequisite required by the law for the tax benefit, which does not necessarily coincide with the registered residence) is still respected, since every weekend the taxpayer returns to the own family unit. In any case, the deduction of the expenses incurred for the building renovation and the purchase of furniture is not lost, since this right is not subject to the requirement of using the property affected by the renovation as main residence.

The question is taken from the insert L’Esperto answers on newsstands with Il Sole 24 Ore on Monday 22 November.

Consult The Expert responds to have access to an archive with over 200,000 questions, with related opinions. Can’t find the answer to your case? Submit a new question to the experts