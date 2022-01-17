First home, the obligation to sell is triggered to maintain tax breaks

After almost two years of suspension, the countdown has started running again. Those who bought a property immediately before the outbreak of the pandemic using concessions for the first house, but he did so by undertaking to sell another property within one year on which he had previously obtained the same concessionshas seen this obligation suspended in the last two years. The rationale is simple: buying and selling houses during the pandemic was not easy. From January 1st, however, as we said, the countdown has restarted exactly where it left off.

The residence

What does it mean? That if, for example, six months had passed since the purchase of the new house in March 2020, from January 1, 2022, the remaining six months will begin to run to sell the other property, the one on which they had been obtained in the past. the same concessions. The obligation to sell in the event of the purchase of a new home with the concessions, however, is not the only term relating to the first home that begins to flow again from this month. There are two more. The first concerns the commitment to bring the residence to the Municipality where the house is located within eighteen months of purchase. This regulatory provision, following the pandemic, had also been suspended. And here too the count has restarted from January 1st.

The advantages

It should be remembered that both in the first case, ie not reselling another property purchased with the concessions within one year from the purchase of the new house, and the failure to transfer residence, entail the loss of the concessions. Which are very generous: a registration tax of 2 percent instead of 9 percent; a fixed mortgage tax of 50 euros; and a fixed cadastral tax of 50 euros. There is also a third type of facility whose terms have started to flow again. That is, the prohibition on selling or donating the property purchased with the concessions for the first home in the 5 years following the purchase, unless a new house is purchased within one year of the sale to be used as a main residence. So there will be time until December 31, 2022 to buy back another one to be used as a main residence, for those who had sold during the months of the pandemic.

Also on the front of the first home, moreover, the 2022 maneuver extended from June 30, 2022, until December 31, the deadlines for submitting an application to obtain some benefits from the Guarantee Fund for the first home and to be able to request concessions for the purchase of the first house already provided for young people who have not turned 36 years of age, and who have an ISEE not exceeding 40 thousand euros per year. The guarantee covers up to 80 percent of the loan (which must not exceed 250 thousand euros) and a controlled interest rate is envisaged. For these purposes, the Fund’s budget has been refinanced with an additional 242 million euros for 2022. Purchases by the under 36s, always in the event that they have an ISEE of less than 40 thousand euros, are also tax incentives. You do not pay the land registry and mortgage tax and not even that on the mortgage of 0.25%.

The rents

Again with the Budget Law, tax discounts on rent, again reserved for young people, were redefined. The personal data requirement to be able to take advantage of this facility passes from 30 to 31 years of age, while the personal income tax deduction has been set at 20% of the rent paid, with a maximum of 991.60 euros. The total income must not exceed 15,493.71 per year.