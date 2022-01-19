First home, the obligation to sell returns to maintain tax breaks

On 1 January, what had been suspended due to the pandemic returned into force: those who had bought a immobile enjoying the concessions on the first home but did so by committing to sell, within 365 days, another property with the same concessions, he saw the suspension of this obligation which is now back in force.

Here’s how it works

In practice, if in March 2020 (first month of the lockdown) six months had passed since the purchase of the new house, from 1 January of this year the count-down of the remaining six months began to sell the other property on which the same tax concessions had been obtained. The law established that “ the obligation to sell in the event of the purchase of a new home with the concessions, however, is not the only term relating to the first home that begins to flow again from this month “. In fact, it will be necessary to transfer the residence to the Municipality where the house is located within eighteen months of purchase: also this rule, due to Covid-19, had been suspended and restored from January 1 of this year.

What are the benefits

If they fail to comply with the parameters, i.e. the sale of another property within a year of buying the new home, excellent benefits are lost: as he writes The messenger, “ a registration tax of 2% instead of 9%; a fixed mortgage tax of 50 euros and a fixed cadastral tax of 50 euros “. And then, there is also another type of concession that concerns the prohibition of selling or giving away the property” purchased with the concessions for the first home in the 5 years following the purchase, unless a new home is purchased within one year of the sale to be used as a main residence “. In this way, therefore, there will be time until 31 December 2022 to buy another house to become the main residence, for those who had sold during the months of the pandemic.

What happens to the first house

The new 2022 Budget Law extended until 31 December “ the terms for applying to obtain certain benefits from the Guarantee Fund for the first home and to be able to request the concessions for the purchase of the first home already provided for young people who have not turned 36 years of age, and who have an Isee not exceeding 40 thousand euros per year “, as reported by the Rome newspaper. The guarantee covers up to 80% of the loan which must not exceed 250 thousand euros in addition to an interest rate at a subsidized price. The State, thus, has increased the Fund with another 242 million for Lastly, even those under 36 with an Isee of less than 40 thousand euros will receive tax relief by not paying the land registry and mortgage tax and not even the 0.25% mortgage tax.

Contained in the new Budget Law, we also find the new rules for tax discounts on rent: you must have a maximum of 31 years of age, the Irpef deduction is set at 20% of the rent paid with a maximum of 991.60 euros. Furthermore, the total income must not exceed 15,493.71 per year.