First home with a subsidized mortgage and without taxes, more time for under 36s

Six months more for the taxman friend of the under 36 who buy the house: the Budget law has extended to December 31 the concession that eliminates the taxes due for the “first home” purchase and sale and mortgage stipulated by people who have not turned 36 years old , provided they have an ISEE not exceeding 40 thousand euros per year. The Revenue Agency had provided clarifications on the subject with circular 12 / E of 14 October 2021. Let’s see in detail how it works.

The law grants the facility to those who buy in 2022 and who for the whole of 2022 are no more than 35 years old. Thus, if Tizio stipulates in March 2022 and turns 36 in December 2022, the benefit is not due, while it is valid if Tizio stipulates in June 2022 and turns 36 in January 2023. If the seller is a person who does not apply VAT (as happens in the sale “between private individuals”), taxes and fees are completely eliminated. If, on the other hand, the seller invoices with VAT (in the case of the construction company), the sale is subject to stamp duty and mortgage taxes for a total of 320 euros; VAT (4% of the price) must, as always, be paid to the seller, but the buyer under 36 accrues a tax credit of the same amount, which is not refundable, but which can be spent variously and, that is, for example: to pay registration, mortgage, land registry, inheritance and donation taxes due on deeds and reports presented after the date of acquisition of the credit; to pay the personal income tax due on the basis of the tax return to be submitted after the date of purchase (even in the same tax period); to offset sums due as withholding taxes, social security or welfare contributions or premiums for insurance against accidents at work and occupational diseases.

When the purchase of the “first home” is financed with the mortgage, the bank retains 0.25% on the sum disbursed as a substitute tax. The under 36 discount also allows you to cancel this tax. The ISEE indicator to be considered is the one calculated on the basis of the income received and the assets owned in the second calendar year prior to the presentation of the single substitute declaration (DSU), all compared to the number of subjects who are part of the same family unit (for this means the one resulting from the registry office; in this case the concept of “dependent family member” has nothing to do with it). Therefore, for the deeds stipulated in 2022, the ISEE is the one referring to income and assets for the year 2020. The DSU is the document that contains personal data, assets and income of a family unit and whose presentation allows the calculation of the Isee, the numerical indicator that represents the result of all the data contained in the DSU.

In the event that a taxpayer under 36 makes a purchase jointly – in hypothesis, for 50% each – with another person without the requisites to have the benefit in question (for example: it is a person who already owns a “first casa “or of a person over 36 years old), under 36 taxation is applied for half of the taxable value and ordinary taxation for half.

The relief does not apply to taxes due when registering the preliminary contract (the fixed tax of 200 euros, 3% on advances and 0.50% on confirmatory deposits), which forces the taxpayer to make a nuisance reimbursement request to be presented within 3 years of the deed (in the vain hope that the offices will not take forever to return the undue payment). The under 36 discount also applies to purchases at auction as well as to the purchase of the appurtenances of the home (garage, cellar and attic), even if it is a purchase made with a separate deed from the deed by which the home. Whoever buys a property by taking advantage of the “first home” benefits (reduced rate for registration tax or VAT) within one year of the sale of another property purchased with the same concessions, is entitled to the tax credit for the repurchase of the first home. Those who apply for the under 36 benefit without being entitled to it undergo the recovery of the ordinary tax increased by 30%.

© All rights reserved