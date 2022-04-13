First Ibero-American stars confirmed for the gala of the IX Edition of the PLATINO Awards

The PLATINO Awards announce a first preview of the confirmed nominees for the gala such as Diego Boneta, Najwa Nimri, Aitana Sánchez Gijón, Maribel Verdú, Luis Tosar, Darío Grandinetti, Eduard Fernández, Blanca Portillo, Ilse Salas, Mercedes Morán, Milena Smit, Manolo Solo, Alfredo Castro, Daniela Ramírez, Enric Auquer or Urko Olazabal, as well as Carmen Maura, who will collect her Platinum Honor Award.

Álvaro Morte, Cecilia Suárez, Paco León, Rossy de Palma, Omar Chaparro, Jose Coronado, Paula Echevarría, Cecilia Roth, Ernesto Alterio, Óscar Jaenada, Antonia Zegers, Carlos Torres, China Suárez, Santiago Segura, Juana Acosta, Maggie Civantos, Stephanie Cayo, Cayetana Guillén Cuervo, Belinda, Yon González and Aislinn Derbez, are some of the Latin American stars who will deliver the awards.

Talents such as Daniela Santiago, Macarena Gómez, Álvaro Cervantes, Manolo Caro, Eleonora Wexler, Edgar Vittorino, Ana Fernández, Arturo Valls, Carlos Bardem, Guillermo Francella, Clarice Alves, Dulceida, Elena Furiase, Itziar Castro, Irene Arcos will walk the red carpet. , Jedet, Juan Betancourt, Minna el Hammani, Ginés García Millán, Pol Monen, Gala González or Vanesa Romero, in addition to Lali Espósito and Miguel Ángel Muñoz, masters of ceremony for the long-awaited evening.

Platinum Awards: May 1 in Madrid

The IX Edition of the PLATINUM Awards prepares for the great Ibero-American audiovisual festival, which takes place on Sunday May 1 at IFEMA Palacio Municipal de Madrid. And the first names of the talent that will attend the PLATINUM gala, which will host many of the top stars and artists of the Spanish and Portuguese speaking panorama.

Thus, to the already confirmed masters of ceremonies Lali Esposito Y Miguel Angel Munozin charge of conducting the gala, and carmen maura, PLATINUM Honor Award in this ninth edition, numerous industry agents join who will add glamor to the PLATINUM awards. It will be the case of some of the interpreters nominated as Blanca Portillofor maixabeleither Ilse Salaswhich opts for the statuette for Panamanian production cathedral squareboth with the illusion of obtaining the award for the Best Female Performance.

They will also attend the gala Edward Fernandezcandidate for Mediterranean for Best Male Performance, or his nomination partner louis tosarwho aspires to the award for maixabel. The nominees for the Best Supporting Male Performance Alfredo Castrocandidate for Argentina karnawal, Manolo Solowho attends for his work in the good bossY Urko Olazabal, who will fight for the award for his role in maixabel. They will complete the cinematographic interpretive section Aitana Sanchez Gijon Y Milena Smithcastmates in parallel mothersY Ana Cristina Ordonez for Fire nightwho will be in the stalls waiting for the PLATINUM Award for the Best Supporting Female Performance.

Numerous talents from the small screen will attend the gala in search of the coveted award: there will be the candidates for the Best Female Performance in a Miniseries or TV Series Daniela Ramirezfor Isabel, Maribel Verdufor Anna Tracel. The gameY Mercedes Moranfor The kingdom; as well as the nominees for Best Male Performance Dario Grandinettifor IronY Diego Bonetfor Luis Miguel. The Serie. For its part, Enric Auquer will attend as a nominee Best Supporting Male Performance in a Miniseries or TV SeriesY Najwa Nimri for The Money Heist, Nancy Duplaa for The kingdom Y Rosa Maria Bianchi for Monarch they will do the same while waiting to know the winner of the PLATINUM at the Best Supporting Female Performance in a Miniseries or TV Series.

Other outstanding Ibero-American talents will also be at IFEMA Palacio Municipal, such as Pepe Coiracreator of the Spanish series Ironeither Claudia Pineiroresponsible for Argentine television production The kingdomboth candidates for the award for Best Series Creator. will also attend Fernando Leon de AranoaSpanish director nominated for the Best Direction and to Best screenplay for the good boss, Abner Benaim, writer and director of Cathedral Square who will also compete for the award for Best screenplay. There will be no shortage of audiovisual production professionals such as Natalie Alvarez Mesen on behalf of the Costa Rican film Clara Alonenominee for the award for Best Ibero-American Fiction First Workeither Edson Sidonieproducer of karnawalwho is also opting for the aforementioned award, and who will be supported in the stalls by his director John Paul Felix and the actress Monica Lairana.

The stars in charge of delivering the Platinum

In addition to the outstanding presence of nominees at the gala of the IX Edition of the PLATINO Awards, some of the most outstanding artists of the Ibero-American scene will also be in charge of delivering the statuettes. Talents of the stature of Aislinn Derbez, Ale Nones, Álvaro Morte, Amaury Nolasco, Andrea Chaparro, Antonia Zegers, Belinda, Carlos Torres, Carolina Gaitán, Carolina Ramírez, Cayetana Guillén Cuervo, Cecilia Roth, Cecilia Suárez, China Suárez or Cristina Castaño, They will go through the Red Carpet of the awards before giving a joy to the winners of the night.

Next to them will be Ernesto Alterio, Esmeralda Pimentel, Franco Masini, José Coronado, Juan Carlos Arciniegas, Juan Pablo Urrego, Juan Minujin, Juana Acosta, Lucía Sapena, Maggie Civantos, Omar Chaparro, Óscar Jaenada, Óscar Martínez, Paco León, Paula Echevarría, Rossy de Palma , Santiago Segura, Stephanie Cayo or Yon Gonzálezwhich will also deliver the long-awaited statuettes.

Some of the most outstanding names of the Ibero-American star-system will parade along the red carpet of the great night of the Ibero-American audiovisual, such as Álvaro Cervantes, Álvaro Mel, Ana Fernández, Ana María Simón, Antonio Velázquez, Arturo Valls, Carla Nieto, Carlos Bardem, Carlos Ponce, Cecilia Gessa, Clarice Alves, Daniela Santiago, Dulceida, Edgar Vittorino, Edu Rosa, Elena Furiase, Eleonora Wexler , Fernando Guallar, Fernando Tejero, Gala González, Georgina Amorós, Ginés García Millán, Grecia Castta, Guillermo Francella, Guillermo Lasheras, Itziar Castro, Irene Arcos, Jedet, Jesús Castro, John Steiner, José de la Torre, Juan Betancourt, Leo Ortizgris , Lucas Vidal, Macarena Gómez, Manolo Caro, Mar Saura, Marc Clotet, María Isabel Díaz, Marta González de Vega, Merakio, Minna el Hammani, Natalia Sánchez, Pepe Barroso, Pol Monen, Salva Reina, Silma López either Vanessa Romero.

From left to right, Miguel Angel Benzal, Eduardo Fernandez Palomares, Jose Luis Martinez Almeida, Enrique Cerezo, Marta Rivera de la Cruz, Adrian Solar and Yolanda Flores, at the gala for the presentation of the nominations for the 2022 Platinum Awards. From left to right, Cecilia Suarez, Dario Yazbek, Rossy de Palma, Luis Cobos, Stephanie Cayo, Edgar Vittorino, at the gala for the presentation of the nominations for the 2022 Platinum Awards.

The PLATINUM Awards, which will take place on May 1 at the IFEMA Palacio Municipal, will dress up the city of Madrid, which will once again host the Ibero-American audiovisual night in which Carmen Maura will receive the PLATINUM Honor Award in recognition of his impeccable career. The actress will collect her statuette during the gala that will be presented by Lali Espósito and Miguel Ángel Muñoz and will be broadcast on television channels throughout Ibero-America in one night to celebrate the Spanish and Portuguese-speaking audiovisual that will crown the Best Ibero-American Fiction Filmamong which the Spanish start as nominees the good boss by Fernando Leon de Aranoa, parallel mothers by Pedro Almodovar maixabel of Icíar Bollaín and the Mexican Fire night by Tatiana Huezo. In the case of the category Best Ibero-American Cinematographic Miniseries or Teleseriesthe list of finalists is made up of Argentina The kingdomby Marcelo Piñeyro and Claudia Piñeiro, the Chilean Isabelby Rodrigo Bazaes and the Mexicans Luis Miguel: The seriesby Daniel Krauze, and Narcos: Mexicoby Carlo Bernard, Chris Brancato and Doug Miró.

Bridge to connect the industry of 23 countries

The PLATINO Awards of Ibero-American Cinema, promoted by EGEDA (Entity for the Management of Rights of Audiovisual Producers), with FIPCA (Ibero-American Federation of Cinematographic and Audiovisual Producers) and the intense collaboration of the Community of Madrid and the Madrid City Council, which is reflected in an intense activity that is especially beneficial for the audiovisual sector. The PLATINUM Awards also have the support of the World Tourism Organization and the Ibero-American Film Academies and Institutes, and bring together the great talents of the industries of the 23 Ibero-American countries to praise the most outstanding productions and creators of each year with twenty-two awards and one PLATINUM Honor Award.

They have been working since its first edition in 2014 on the dissemination of Ibero-American cinema, so that the successes achieved in the most prestigious festivals are also translated into excellent results in commercial theaters and that our cinema has the distribution it deserves.

