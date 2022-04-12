First Ibero-American stars confirmed for the IX PLATINO Awards – Film and TV

Álvaro Morte, Cecilia Suárez, Paco León, Rossy de Palma, Omar Chaparro, Jose Coronado, Paula Echevarría, Cecilia Roth, Ernesto Alterio, Óscar Jaenada, Antonia Zegers, Carlos Torres, China Suárez, Santiago Segura, Juana Acosta, Maggie Civantos, Stephanie Cayo, Cayetana Guillén Cuervo, Belinda, Yon González and Aislinn Derbez, are some of the Latin American stars who will deliver the awards.

Talents such as Daniela Santiago, Macarena Gómez, Álvaro Cervantes, Manolo Caro, Eleonora Wexler, Edgar Vittorino, Ana Fernández, Arturo Valls, Carlos Bardem, Guillermo Francella, Clarice Alves, Dulceida, Elena Furiase, Itziar Castro, Irene Arcos will walk the red carpet. , Jedet, Juan Betancourt, Minna el Hammani, Ginés García Millán, Pol Monen, Gala González or Vanesa Romero, in addition to Lali Espósito and Miguel Ángel Muñoz, masters of ceremony for the long-awaited evening.

The IX Edition of the PLATINO Awards is preparing for the great Ibero-American audiovisual festival, which will be held on Sunday, May 1 at the IFEMA Palacio Municipal in Madrid. And the first names of the talent that will attend the PLATINUM gala, which will host many of the most outstanding stars and artists of the Spanish and Portuguese-speaking scene, are already beginning to be known.

Thus, to the already confirmed masters of ceremonies Lali Espósito and Miguel Ángel Muñoz, in charge of conducting the gala, and Carmen Maura, Honorary PLATINO Award in this ninth edition, are joined by numerous industry agents who will add glamor to the delivery of the PLATINUM. This will be the case for some of the nominated performers such as Blanca Portillo, for Maixabel, or Ilse Salas, who opts for the statuette for the Panamanian production Plaza Catedral, both with the hope of winning the award for Best Female Performance.

Also attending the gala will be Eduard Fernández, Mediterranean candidate for Best Male Performance, or his fellow nominee Luis Tosar, who aspires to the award for Maixabel. The nominees for Best Male Supporting Performance Alfredo Castro, candidate for Argentina’s Karnawal, Manolo Solo, who is competing for his work in The Good Boss, and Urko Olazabal, who will fight for the award for his role in Maixabel, will parade down the red carpet. . The cinematographic interpretive section will be completed by Aitana Sánchez Gijón and Milena Smit, castmates in Madres paralleles, and Ana Cristina Ordóñez for Noche de fuego, who will be in the stalls waiting for the PLATINO Award for Best Supporting Female Performance.

Numerous talents from the small screen will attend the gala in search of the long-awaited award: the candidates for Best Female Performance in a Miniseries or Teleseries will be Daniela Ramírez, for Isabel, Maribel Verdú, for Ana Tramel. The game, and Mercedes Morán, for The Kingdom; as well as the nominees for Best Male Performance Darío Grandinetti, for Hierro, and Diego Boneta, for Luis Miguel. The Serie. For his part, Enric Auquer will attend as a nominee for Best Supporting Male Performance in a Miniseries or TV Series, and Najwa Nimri for Money Heist, Nancy Dupláa for El Reino and Rosa María Bianchi for Monarca will do the same while waiting to see the PLATINUM winner for Best Supporting Female Performance in a Miniseries or TV Series.

Other outstanding Ibero-American talents will also be at IFEMA Palacio Municipal such as Pepe Coira, creator of the Spanish series Hierro, or Claudia Piñeiro, responsible for the Argentine television production El Reino, both candidates for the Best Series Creator award. Also attending will be Fernando León de Aranoa, a Spanish director nominated for Best Direction and Best Screenplay for El Buen Patron, and Abner Benaim, screenwriter and director of Plaza Catedral, who will also compete for the Best Screenplay award. There will be no shortage of audiovisual production professionals such as Natalie Álvarez Mesén representing the Costa Rican film Clara Sola, a candidate for the award for Best First Film in Ibero-American Fiction, or Edson Sidonie, producer of Karnawal, who is also nominated for the aforementioned award, and who will be supported in the stalls by its director Juan Pablo Félix and the actress Mónica Lairana.

THE STARS IN CHARGE OF DELIVERING THE PLATINUM

In addition to the outstanding presence of nominees at the gala of the IX Edition of the PLATINO Awards, some of the most outstanding artists of the Ibero-American scene will also be in charge of delivering the statuettes. Talents of the stature of Aislinn Derbez, Ale Nones, Álvaro Morte, Amaury Nolasco, Andrea Chaparro, Antonia Zegers, Belinda, Carlos Torres, Carolina Gaitán, Carolina Ramírez, Cayetana Guillén Cuervo, Cecilia Roth, Cecilia Suárez, China Suárez or Cristina Castaño, They will go through the Red Carpet of the awards before giving a joy to the winners of the night.

Joining them will be Ernesto Alterio, Esmeralda Pimentel, Franco Masini, José Coronado, Juan Carlos Arciniegas, Juan Pablo Urrego, Juan Minujin, Juana Acosta, Lucía Sapena, Maggie Civantos, Omar Chaparro, Óscar Jaenada, Óscar Martínez, Paco León, Paula Echevarría , Rossy de Palma, Santiago Segura, Stephanie Cayo or Yon González, who will also deliver the long-awaited statuettes.

Some of the most prominent names of the Ibero-American star-system, such as Álvaro Cervantes, Álvaro Mel, Ana Fernández, Ana María Simón, Antonio Velázquez, Arturo Valls, Carla Nieto, Carlos Bardem, will also walk the red carpet of the great night of the Ibero-American audiovisual , Carlos Ponce, Cecilia Gessa, Clarice Alves, Daniela Santiago, Dulceida, Edgar Vittorino, Edu Rosa, Elena Furiase, Eleonora Wexler, Fernando Guallar, Fernando Tejero, Gala González, Georgina Amorós, Ginés García Millán, Grecia Castta, Guillermo Francella, Guillermo Lasheras, Itziar Castro, Irene Arcos, Jedet, Jesús Castro, John Steiner, José de la Torre, Juan Betancourt, Leo Ortizgris, Lucas Vidal, Macarena Gómez, Manolo Caro, Mar Saura, Marc Clotet, María Isabel Díaz, Marta González de Vega , Merakio, Minna el Hammani, Natalia Sánchez, Pepe Barroso, Pol Monen, Salva Reina, Silma López or Vanesa Romero.

The PLATINOS, which will take place on May 1 at the IFEMA Palacio Municipal, will dress up the city of Madrid, which will once again host the Ibero-American audiovisual night in which Carmen Maura will receive the PLATINO Honor Award in recognition of his impeccable career. The actress will collect her statuette during the gala presented by Lali Espósito and Miguel Ángel Muñoz and will be broadcast on television throughout Ibero-America in one night to celebrate the Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking audiovisual that will crown the Best Ibero-American Fiction Film, among which As nominees, the Spanish The Good Patron by Fernando León de Aranoa, Parallel Mothers by Pedro Almodóvar, Maixabel by Icíar Bollaín and the Mexican Night of Fire by Tatiana Huezo. In the case of the category for Best Ibero-American Cinematographic Miniseries or Teleseries, the list of finalists is made up of the Argentine El Reino, by Marcelo Piñeyro and Claudia Piñeiro, the Chilean Isabel, by Rodrigo Bazaes, and the Mexican Luis Miguel: La serie, by Daniel Krauze, and Narcos: Mexico, by Carlo Bernard, Chris Brancato and Doug Miró.

The PLATINO Awards for Ibero-American Cinema, promoted by EGEDA (Audiovisual Producers Rights Management Entity), with FIPCA (Ibero-American Federation of Cinematographic and Audiovisual Producers) and the intense collaboration of the Community of Madrid and the Madrid City Council that is reflected in an intense activity that is especially beneficial for the audiovisual sector. The PLATINUM Awards also have the support of the World Tourism Organization and the Ibero-American Film Academies and Institutes, and bring together the great talents of the industries of the 23 Ibero-American countries to praise the most outstanding productions and creators of each year with twenty-two awards and one PLATINUM Honor Award.

They have been working since its first edition in 2014 on the dissemination of Ibero-American cinema, so that the successes achieved in the most prestigious festivals are also translated into excellent results in commercial theaters and that our cinema has the distribution it deserves.

