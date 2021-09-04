First image of Finch, science fiction film with Tom Hanks

In the first image of Finch you see Tom Hanks, a dog and a robot. And this new trio is at the center of the film directed by Miguel Sapochnik, director of some of the episodes of the TV series game of Thrones, which will air on the Apple TV + on-demand streaming service on November 5.

Apple TV + had bought the rights to the film from Universal, the second starring Tom Hanks to land on the Cupertino company after the success. Greyhound, made it up to the Oscars.

In the film, Hanks plays a scientist, a robotic engineer who is worried about his dog and for this purpose builds a robot that will take care of his four-legged friend after his death. Finch is also one of the few survivors of a solar cataclysm that left the world a wasteland and lived in an underground bunker for ten years. However, life still holds a surprise for the three protagonists: a dangerous journey into the desolate wilderness of America.

Writing the screenplay for the film were Craig Luck and Ivor Powell, associate producer of Blade Runner And Alien. The cast also includes Caleb Landry Jones (as the robot), Samira Wiley and Skeet Ulrich.