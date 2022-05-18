First image of Margot Robbie as the Barbie doll in the cinema | Cinema | Entertainment

The Barbie doll is one of the most famous dolls in the world and was created by Ruth Handler. One day, watching her little daughter Barbara play with the cardboard dolls of the time, she thought that it would be much better to be able to make a plastic doll that resembled a real teenager and with which the girls could identify. On that occasion she was born the successful doll that bears her name in honor of that girl.

Thus, Barbie went on sale for the first time on March 9, 1959 and was presented at the New York Toy Fair. The demand was so great that it exceeded all expectations, becoming the sales leader. Since then, girls from all over the world wanted to have one and its creators have made the toy overcome all the social changes that have occurred in recent years. Today, Barbie has secured her way to the big screen.

It will do so under the direction of Greta Gerwig, a filmmaker nominated three times for an Oscar for Ladybird (2017) and Little Women (2019). Gerwig is known for portraying women’s stories and Barbie has been no exception. For this she has required the actress Margot Robbie (suicide squad), to embody the lovely doll.

Gerwig has also written the script for the film with her partner, fellow filmmaker Noah Baumbach, although plot details are unknown.

The Barbie film is one of those complicated projects that has taken a long time to get off the ground for different reasons. It was announced in 2014 and since then it has undergone countless changes in its direction and in the leading actress of it. First it was Jenny Bicks, screenwriter of sex in new york, the one who was going to take care of the film; later, Amy Schumer would be under the orders of the filmmaker Diablo Cody; Later, Anne Hathaway was the actress who applied for the role and, finally, the project was stand-by to the present. Even Lady Gaga was considered for the role of Barbie. But it seems that, now, the script has been rewritten from scratch, the protagonist is determined and those involved are willing to tell the story of the doll.

The details of the story are kept under the strictest secrecy, but the brief synopsis that has been known for several years remains the backbone: a Barbie doll is expelled from Barbieland for not being perfect enough and then embarks on an adventure In the real world. On this path she will be accompanied by the Kent doll (starring Ryan Gosling).

Last year, Margot Robbie made reference to this film in the interview she gave to the British edition of Vogue: “It comes with a lot of accessories! And lots of nostalgic connections. With this, there are also many ways to approach history. People listen to Barbie and think she knows what the movie is going to be. Then they hear that it is Greta Gerwig who writes and directs and that is when they think that it may not be what it might seem at first.

The rest of the cast is also confirmed on IMDB with Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, América Ferrera, among others.

At the moment, the first image revealed on Robbie’s Twitter account, after passing through CinemaCon, leaves no room for doubt. We still have to wait a year for her premiere, on July 21, 2023, but it seems that the doll faces her 65th birthday by taking her to the movies.